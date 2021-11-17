Greensboro History Museum hosting closing events for award-winning exhibit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will also include a live performance by singer Brandon Green, one of the many community members whose experiences, creations and guidance helped create "Pieces of Now."

"Pieces of Now" has earned international attention for its innovative and responsive approach to history happening now.

Global attractions industry news source Blooloop recently recognized the museum’s curator of exhibits, Robert Harris, as one of its Top 50 2021 Museum Influencers worldwide for his work on the exhibition.

The honor puts him in company with leaders from the Louvre, British Museum, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Museum of the City of New York and the National WWII Museum as “people whose innovation and creativity have been key in guiding museums through a turbulent 12 months.”

Other recognitions for the exhibition include an inaugural DEAI Award from the North Carolina Museums Council; a History in Progress Award from the American Association of State & Local History; and two Media & Technology MUSE Awards from the American Alliance of Museums, a Gold Award in Research & Innovation and a Silver Award for 2020 Response.