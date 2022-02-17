Greensboro native sings theme song for new animated series on Adult Swim

Horace V. Rogers isn't seen in the new animated series on Adult Swim titled "Alabama Jackson."
But he is heard.
The Greensboro native sings the theme song for the series of animated shorts created by and starring Donald Faison of TV's "Scrubs."
It also features the voices of comic actors Wanda Sykes and Seth Green. Faison voices Alabama Jackson; Sykes portrays Harriet Tubman.
Rogers has appeared in plays and musicals across the country, including the Toronto production of the Tony Award-winning musical, "The Lion King."
He has been a familiar face at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem.
The action-packed stop-motion animated series of digital shorts is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.
The time travel action introduces a way to save Black history, one monumental moment at a time.
Seven episodes are airing daily at noon Eastern time. They started Tuesday and run through Monday on Adult Swim's YouTube channel.
Warning: Videos contain explicit language.
Here is a link to one episode on YouTube at https://youtu.be/IUBLRsLW-XY.
Here's another at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-oBBBR3AC0. This one includes a reference to the Woolworth lunch counter sit-in.
Shirley Faison, Rogers' agent, offered another way to find them: To see more episodes after they have been released, go to YouTube.com and type "Alabama Jackson" in the search bar.
"With all that's going on in the world we all need a good reason to laugh while we're trying to solve some of these pressing issues of race class and cultural issues," Rogers said via email.
"Of course the show doesn't solve any of the problems but it is a creative and funny way to talk about our history in this country and who better to make us laugh than Wanda Sykes and Donald Faison."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.