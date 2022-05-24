Greensboro Pride Festival to return Sept. 18

GREENSBORO — After two years of COVID-related cancellations, the Greensboro Pride Festival will return on Sept. 18.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., it will run on South Elm Street from West Washington to West Lewis Street.

This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary, postponed for the past two years by COVID-19.

“We are excited to once again celebrate all things Pride in Downtown Greensboro,” Chair Brian Coleman said in Tuesday's announcement.

“We have been devastated to cancel the past two years," Coleman said, "but can’t wait to see thousands of people downtown once again in a setting that celebrates our city’s diversity.”

The last Greensboro Pride Festival held in 2019 drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown.

The festival began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths.

In addition to the largest crowd in Greensboro Pride’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local.

Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. Vendor and sponsor registration is now open. Apply on the Greensboro Pride website, GreeensboroPride.org. Look for the links on the menu bar of the homepage.

Greensboro Pride also plans a week of events leading up to the festival. Details will be available later this summer.

The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a nonprofit organization.

ART aims to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces and social events.