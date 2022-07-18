 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Pride unveils 2022 festival logo

GREENSBORO PRIDE

Greensboro Pride festival logo designed by Emily Marshall

 EMILY MARSHALL, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit organization that presents Greensboro Pride, is unveiling its 2022 festival logo.

The logo has rainbows on the top left and bottom right corner, surrounding the Greensboro Pride logo. It says “Celebrating 15 Years.” Greensboro Pride unveiled it in a news release today. 

Emily Merchant, a UNCG senior, designed the logo.

She is a media studies major with minors in women’s, gender and sexuality studies and new media and design.

Merchant said that film, music, and the enduring power of queer love and friendship inspire her art.

This is the first year that Greensboro Pride opened its festival logo design to the public, specifically, Greensboro-based college students.

Previous years’ logos have been designed by members of the Greensboro Pride Board and hired graphic designers.

This year, Greensboro Pride wanted to get ideas from the community and reach out to local college students.

For her efforts, Merchant will receive $200, a Greensboro Pride T-Shirt, promotion on the Greensboro Pride website at greensboropride.org, and space at the Greensboro Pride booth during the festival.

The 15th Greensboro Pride Festival will be held on Sept. 18, along South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street.

The festival is free and open to the public.

The festival has been on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride leaders say they are anxious to get Pride back on the streets and finally celebrate the 15th anniversary, which was originally scheduled for 2020.

In 2019, the festival drew 18,000-20,000 people to downtown with more than 50 performances and 160 vendor booths.

The Greensboro Pride executive committee expects 2022 to be another record-breaking year for the festival.

Greensboro Pride is looking for volunteers to help with the festival. Apply at greensboropride.org/volunteer.

Limited vendor spaces are still available. Learn more at GreensboroPride.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

