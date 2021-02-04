Greensboro Symphony Orchestra planning big return with 2021 schedule, Tanger Center debut

In addition to marking the symphony’s return to performing to spectators, it also will be the orchestra’s debut at its new permanent home, the Tanger Center.

“The Tanger Center is going to be a game-changer for us,” Crawford said. The downtown Greensboro venue will give the Greensboro Symphony a state-of-the-art home, she said, and with that location secured, symphony officials made a conscious decision to offer a broader spectrum of shows designed to appeal to a wider range of music fans.

And as big as Greensboro Symphony officials hope the 2021 season can be, they have even more ambitious plans for the 2021-22 season, which starts Aug. 29 with a POPS series concert, “Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel.”

Other highlights of the 2021-22 schedule include an evening with “Glee” star Matthew Morrison on Nov. 6, a highly anticipated visit by rock legend Sting on Nov. 20, a tribute to John Denver on Dec. 18, and a night with Kenny G on May 21, 2022. The second Harry Potter concert, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” is planned for June 4-5, 2022.

For Crawford, her staff and the symphony’s musicians, April 29 hopefully marks the end of a difficult period. The pandemic shut down live performances just two days after musicians held their first rehearsal in the Tanger Center.