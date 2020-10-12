Greensboro Symphony to bring 'Harry Potter' music to concert series

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will perform "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert" on May 1 and 2, 2021 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The concert will feature the orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone."

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen, while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ score live.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 17 at the symphony box office, Tanger Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.

Since the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" in June 2016, more than 2.1 million fans have enjoyed the experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,200 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2020.