Greensboro Symphony to bring 'Harry Potter' music to concert series

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will perform "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert" on May 1 and 2, 2021 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
The concert will feature the orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone."
Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen, while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ score live.
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 17 at the symphony box office, Tanger Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.
In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.
Since the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" in June 2016, more than 2.1 million fans have enjoyed the experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,200 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2020.
In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own.
At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling "live" chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.
Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explained in the news release, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world."
"It is with great pleasure," Freer said, "that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen.”
Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”
