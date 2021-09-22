Greensboro Symphony to premiere Tanger Center sound system

The system also can be found in such venues as Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley, Calif.; the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York; SoundBox in San Francisco, and Svetlanov Hall at the International Performing Arts Center in Moscow.

In March 2020, the symphony rehearsed at the Tanger Center as it prepared to open — before the pandemic delayed that.

But those rehearsals gave sound engineers the opportunity to fine-tune the Meyer Sound Constellation acoustic system.

There to assist were Greensboro-based SE Systems, which installed it, and theatrical acoustical consultants at Arup in New York.

"We are trying to get things set so that the balance is correct in the hall and the balance is correct on stage for us to be able to hear one another," Wendy Rawls, assistant concertmaster, said back then.

Then in May of this year, the orchestra rehearsed with Sitkovetsky for a June virtual performance there for the national conference of the League of American Orchestras.

The June concert was closed to the public, but audiences could watch online.

On Saturday, the audience can watch and listen in person.