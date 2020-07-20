GREENSBORO — Starting next week, the city will offer a free pop-up sprayground twice a week at local recreation centers.
The City Parks and Recreation and Fire departments will host the Greensboro Community Hose Down from 2 to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 28 through Aug. 13, according to a city news release.
The Fire Department has offered similar spraygounds at Greensboro's Fun Fourth, canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.
A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time, with a rotation every 15 minutes if capacity is reached, the release said.
Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and should wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area, the announcement said.
Sprayground schedule:
- July 28: Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.
- July 30: Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive
- Aug. 4: Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.
- Aug. 6: Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive
- Aug. 11: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.
- Aug. 13: Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.