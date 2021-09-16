 Skip to main content
Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

GREENSBORO — Effective Oct. 1, the Carolina Theatre will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending or participating in an event for everyone age 12 and above.

The rules are designed to minimize exposure to COVID-19 for patrons, artists, staff and volunteers.

Proof will be required before entry to the theater and will be accepted in the form of an original vaccination card, a photocopy or digital image of the card, or a printout of negative test results, along with a photo ID.

In addition to following local, state and federal guidelines and mandates, the theater has taken the following steps to maintain the safety and comfort of patrons:

• Masks are required in accordance with the Guilford County Commissioners’ updated policy as of Aug. 13. Everyone over the age of five must wear a face covering. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)

• Social distancing is encouraged.

• Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theater lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theater staff.

• All theater restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers and towel dispensers.

• Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.

For more details on the theater’s current health and safety policies, visit CarolinaTheatre.com.

