Greensboro's Dance Project hosts three-day marathon

GREENSBORO — Enjoy a weekend of artistic movement at this weekend's fifth annual Dance Marathon, a community dance party and fundraiser for Dance Project.

Dance artists and the public can hit the floor in person from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the action goes online.

Find Saturday's activities and the weekend's complete schedule at danceproject.org/marathon.

Dance Project suggests a $10 donation to participate, but won't turn anyone away. Make a donation at danceproject.org/marathon or text DANCEMARATHON to 44-321.

The nonprofit Dance Project hopes to raise $20,000 in support of its school. It aims to make high-quality dance accessible to as many people as possible, through classes, community programs, workshops and scholarships.

Thursday's schedule offers a Fam Jam class for the whole family, with sensory-friendly features including lower lighting and music volume.

Look for live performances by local schools and other dance studios.

See an international spread of dance styles. On Thursday, Jiwon Ha will perform Korean Fan Dancing. Lisa Hines will perform Salsa/Latin Ballroom.

Multiple Hip Hop/House artists will perform; Joshua “Link” Lanning will give a hip-hop class.

Friday's schedule includes a Fam Jam class for the whole family.

Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders will give a special demo class and Q&A from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Van Dyke Performance Space.

Learn a community dance. Take a KPOP class with Ingrid Nilson, and a Zumba class with Latin Diva.

On Saturday, ages 10 and above can take a free youth dance class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Glenwood Together, 1310 Glenwood Ave.

Saturday evening's session goes online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at danceproject.org/marathon.

Ben Cook, who has appeared on Broadway and television shows, is this year's special guest during the Saturday session online.

Cook is an actor, singer and dancer originally from Eden. His interview will stream on the Dance Project website from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's online performances include the Dudley High School Marching Band of Thunder Pantherettes, LaMoves Afro-Blendz and the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dance.

Sistah Amahle will give a dance fitness class.

