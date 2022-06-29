Greensboro's Fun Fourth expands with new contests, activities

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. will add even more fun to this year’s Fun Fourth celebration in center city.

“This year’s Fun Fourth Freedom Fest is most like our festival prior to COVID,” said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of the downtown economic development agency.

It will happen — rain or shine — on July 4.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 festival. DGI brought it back on a somewhat limited scale in 2021.

Fast forward to 2022: Returning this year are the traditional Freedom Run, live music, street festival and fireworks.

Find four zones of family-friendly entertainment along Elm Street. Enjoy four distinct music stages, dozens of vendors and food options, interactive games, street performers, and selfie stations.

Look for new activities: old-fashioned games, wagon decorating and best-dressed competitions.

Brave the maze (a maze of balloons, that is).

Five lucky couples will get married, free of charge.

They were chosen from entries in the “Red, White and Say ‘I Do’” contest to receive a free wedding. Winners have been notified.

For the first time, a roller skating rink will become part of the fun. Find Red White & Roll at Elm and McGee streets.

“We can’t think of anything more Americana than roller skating,” Matheny said.

Bring your own skates or borrow a pair on site for free. Be sure to bring a pair of socks.

‘Need a COVID-19 vaccination? Testing and vaccinations will be free of charge.

Old North State Medical Society will be on-site from noon to 6 p.m. Those interested in receiving first- or second-dose vaccinations, boosters or the pediatric Pfizer dose will have access to the vaccinations in the 100 block of S. Elm Street, between Market St. and February One Place.

Allegacy Federal Credit Union will present Fun Fourth programming.

Entries for each of the following contests require registration at funfourthfestival.org:

Gather friends and family to create a team of five and compete in a series of classic games at Family Fun + Games. Each team member will have a specific challenge to earn points for their team.

Games will include cup stacking, trivia, charades and balloon head bounce. Form your team, coordinate outfits and sign-up to win the title and a grand prize. Sign-ups will be open until all five slots are filled.

Show off design skills at the Freedom Fest Wagon Decorating contest. Ten participants will compete with uniquely decorated wagons/carts to be one of four winners. The public will cast votes during the festival. Sign-ups will be open until slots are filled.

There’s no limit on participation in the best-dressed contest.

Go all out in your most creative and colorful Fourth of July attire. At check-in, contest participants will receive a competition number with a QR code on display for the public to cast their votes online.

Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Online sign-ups are open until July 3, with on-site registration available before 2 p.m.

Check-in for all contests will be at the American Pride staging area on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Elm Street.

Game winners will receive prizes, including downtown gift certificates.

This also marks the first year that the downtown Social District will play a roll in a festival.

In lieu of a beer garden, festival-goers can venture into any bars/restaurants that participate in The BORO, then walk out and along the festival footprint with an alcoholic drink.

“Fun Fourth is truly back,” Matheny said. “With four zones of entertainment all along Elm Street, there is no shortage of things to do for festivalgoers of all ages.”

