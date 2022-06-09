Greensboro's July 4 celebration to feature new contests, including free wedding celebrations

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s Fun Fourth Freedom Fest will feature more interactive activities in addition to the traditional run, live music, street festival and fireworks.

Festival-goers also will be able to compete in old-fashioned games, wagon decorating and best-dressed competitions.

Four lucky couples will get married, free of charge, during the July Fourth event.

“These new contests will bring even more Americana celebration to our Freedom Fest,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer of the downtown economic development agency, said in Thursday's news release.

“Folks will find something for every age and interest to truly make this a festival for the entire community," Matheny said.

Allegacy Federal Credit Union will present Fun Fourth programming.

Entries for each of the following contests require pre-registration online at funfourthfestival.org:

Family Games

Gather friends and family to create a team of five and compete in a series of classic games at Family Fun + Games. Each team member will have a specific challenge to earn points for their team.

Games will include cup stacking, trivia, charades and balloon head bounce. Form your team, coordinate outfits, and sign-up to win the title and a grand prize. Sign-ups will be open until all five slots are filled.

Red, White and Say “I Do”

Four lucky couples will get married in front of family, friends and the community in a free ceremony on July Fourth.

The officiant, music, flowers and a mini-reception all will be provided. Couples with one-of-a-kind love stories are encouraged to register by June 20.

Best Dressed

Go all out in your most creative and colorful July Fourth attire. At check-in, contest participants will receive a competition number with a QR code on display for the public to cast their votes online.

Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Online sign-ups are open until July 3, with on-site registration available before 2 p.m.

Wagon Decorating

Show off design skills at the Freedom Fest Wagon Decorating contest. Ten participants will compete with uniquely decorated wagons/carts to be one of four winners. The public will cast votes during the festival. Sign-ups will be open until slots are filled.