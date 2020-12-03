Greensboro's Molly McGinn still collaborating, finding new sound

You won't find toe dancing listed as the chief occupation on Molly McGinn's resume. But the Greensboro-based singer/songwriter does lay claim to the profession in a roundabout way, calling herself a clumsy ballerina on her website.
“It's how I describe my dating life,” she says chuckling. “How I describe my love life.”
But there's nothing clumsy about McGinn's musical output. From her solo release, “Girl With a Slingshot,” in 2007 to singing lead with Thacker Dairy Road to Amelia's Mechanics 2010 record “North, South” through her ongoing association with Wurlitzer Prize (a band named for Waylon Jennigs' 1978 ode to a jukebox cure for heartbreak) and her excursions with EDM artist Quilla, McGinn has trotted though a maze of musical stockyards without getting corralled in any pen for too long.
Some of the work on “Girl With a Slingshot” sounds like performance art, as avant-garde as Laurie Lewis' work. But there's also a foreshadowing of what she'll be doing later on in Wurlitzer Prize's “Preachers and Thieves.” Backed by Terry Voncannon's weepy steel, McGinn sounds like Lucinda Williams with a little Tanya Tucker slid in. “Free country classical” was the label former Ameila's Mechanic's Molly Miller slapped on that band's sound. McGinn has said drums, bass and men are what differentiate Wurlitzer Prize's sound from her other previous undertakings.
Wurlitzer Prize is not McGinn's first jukebox encounter. “My dad had an old 1960 bubbletop BMI jukebox,” she said recently by phone from her Greensboro home. “It played 45s and my dad stacked it with everything from Willie Nelson to Bing Crosby. It was in the basement, and I would mash the buttons on that all day.”
But dad also had some unique parenting skills that helped shape her musical career. “My dad got a guitar and he loved to sing, so he would sing to me all the time. Rumor has it that as long as I would stay in the tub he would come and sit and sing on the sink basin during bath time so I'd stay put.”
Her dad was a ramblin' man, not from rootlessness, but because of his profession. “My dad worked for John Deere, headed up a combine dealership. We moved around a lot when I was growing up.”
The family came to N.C. from Wisconsin, but her Midwest upbringing left her with a craving for Southern traditions.
“I was always curious about the South, so when my dad got transferred here when I was getting ready to start college, I was really excited to come down here and see what it was all about.” McGinn studied jazz at Elon under Professor of Music and Artist in Residence Jon Metzger and played in jam bands in college.
McGinn says that Wurlitzer Prize was expressing her Dodge City roots in a lot of ways. “I love vintage country. I was raised on (Willie Nelson's) 'Stardust.' Literally, the album. So I've always been really attracted to hybrid artists, like Willie played jazz in such a way that you didn't even really realize that you were listening to it. Probably one of the most underrated, greatest jazz musicians.”
But McGinn's main love affair is with collaborations. “I love to just pull opposite things together and see what you can create. I get bored if I'm staying in the same place, so really to me, it's just me kind of being the peanut butter and looking for my chocolate. Just always trying to figure out what's gonna be the thing I didn't know I always wanted to hear.”
Amelia's Mechanics brought out something in her that she wasn't aware of before. “You never know what's gonna come out of you when you open yourself to playing with somebody new. So I'm always trying to look for people who are willing to see what can happen.”
She admits that's what happened with Quilla, collaborating with her as an EDM artist releasing 2016's country-flavored dreamscape track “Wild and Kind.” It's also what transpired with Dave Willis in Wurlitzer Prize.
“He was hosting an open mike and when I showed up, I just I felt like I was back home in Kansas when I started singing with him. Plus, I secretly pined to be a member of Possum Jenkins," she says, laughing. “I loved that band, too.”
2014's swamp opera “Postcards From the Swamp” focused on North Carolina's Great Dismal Swamp, ostensibly a side project exploring some of the Southern scenery and soundscape that originally had piqued McGinn's Midwestern curiosity about all things Southern.
“It was and it wasn't," McGinn explains. “'Postcards' was an attempt to save myself,” she says, laughing. “That was a spiritual project. I had just lost Amelia's Mechanics. That band had exploded for a variety of reasons, so I was feeling like a total failure. And so I asked myself, 'If you made a record and nobody ever heard it, what would it sound like?'
"What it ended up becoming was this great coming together of journalism, North Carolina myths and folk lore and collaborating with some of my favorite musicians, which included Brian Haran, Logie Meachum and Phil Cook.”
Terry Lonergan, Jeff Crawford, Robin Doby Easter, Dave Willis and Brent Buckner also appear. “Postcards” is an eclectic mix of genres, rocky New Orleans second line bounce with a country twang hanging around.
Her collaboration fixation served her well at the two-year residency she conducted Tuesday nights at Joymongers before the pandemic shut it down.
“The driving inspiration behind a lot of the work I did at Joymongers was to make those spontaneous collaborations happen, for people who were of a different persuasion, primarily held that space for women and LGBTQ songwriters,” McGinn says.
Since then, she's done some online fundraisers to keep places alive such as Triad Stage and the historic Magnolia House, a home away from home to a host of famous Black entertainers performing in town over the years. She's also been performing in front of Greensboro Candy Company as part of the city's program reimbursing businesses for paying local musicians to sing on the street.
She's getting ready to launch a story series for Magnolia house as a fundraiser featuring stories and recipes in December for families to find some ways to have a little bit of the Magnolia House in their house.
“We're gonna have some local artists read some Black history storybooks, have a tutorial on how to make the best Hoppin' John you've ever had in your life.”
There'll also be a tutorial on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram about how to make a magnolia and cotton wreath for the holidays to support awareness and raise money for the Magnolia House.
“I'm a story teller at heart. And who doesn't love Hoppin' John,” McGinn says, referring to the traditional rice, black-eyed peas, smoked pork and onions dish reputed to bring you luck year round if eaten on New Year's Day.
“There's something wrong with you if you don't,” she cautions.
And as for that clumsy ballerina thing, its just something she's learned to live with that keeps her on her toes.
“I just feel like that's how I kinda go through life,” she says, laughing. And I'm totally OK with it.”
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.
