Greensboro's Molly McGinn still collaborating, finding new sound

Wurlitzer Prize is not McGinn's first jukebox encounter. “My dad had an old 1960 bubbletop BMI jukebox,” she said recently by phone from her Greensboro home. “It played 45s and my dad stacked it with everything from Willie Nelson to Bing Crosby. It was in the basement, and I would mash the buttons on that all day.”

But dad also had some unique parenting skills that helped shape her musical career. “My dad got a guitar and he loved to sing, so he would sing to me all the time. Rumor has it that as long as I would stay in the tub he would come and sit and sing on the sink basin during bath time so I'd stay put.”

Her dad was a ramblin' man, not from rootlessness, but because of his profession. “My dad worked for John Deere, headed up a combine dealership. We moved around a lot when I was growing up.”

The family came to N.C. from Wisconsin, but her Midwest upbringing left her with a craving for Southern traditions.

“I was always curious about the South, so when my dad got transferred here when I was getting ready to start college, I was really excited to come down here and see what it was all about.” McGinn studied jazz at Elon under Professor of Music and Artist in Residence Jon Metzger and played in jam bands in college.