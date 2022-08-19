Greensboro's NC Folk Festival offers some new and familiar features this year

GREENSBORO — Local music jams at Center City Park.

A large tent at CityStage,covering performers and the audience from the elements at East Market and Davie streets.

Those will be two new features at this year's NC Folk Festival, the free, outdoor multicultural festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city.

Oh, and one more main addition: a 50-50 raffle to help support the three-day party of music, dance, foods and crafts representing a diverse array of cultural traditions.

Some interactive highlights will return from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic put them on hold: Dance at the Van Dyke Performance Space, and a family activities area in the Phill G. McDonald Plaza.

Those all will add to a festival that will bring 31 main-stage music and dance groups, including funk icon George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, bluegrass/newgrass artist Sam Bush, indie rock band Futurebirds and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.

When it comes to making changes, organizers say they listen to the festival's audience and performers.

"Each year we receive feedback from performers and audience members that we use to inform changes or enhancements to the festival," said Amy Grossmann, president and chief executive officer.

That's where the idea took root to rent a tent for the stage — called CityStage — and large asphalt Lincoln Financial parking lot at Market and Davie streets.

Altogether, the festival will have four main stages: CityStage, the Cone Health Stage in LeBauer Park, the Lawn Stage at Bellemeade Street and Commerce Place and the Old Courthouse Stage on Market Street near West Market Street Church at John Wesley Way.

Performers themselves have been partly shaded from sun and rain on multiple stages in years past.

Not so for all spectators.

Audiences had sat on chairs in the Lincoln Financial lot and sometimes baked in September sun.

The Tent at CityStage will cover the performers on stage and the audience.

That means two stages at this year's festival will be covered; previously only Lawn Stage was covered by a tent.

With a tent, "If there's a light rain, the show will go on," Grossmann said. "We won't have to close anything down."

That will come in handy when Sam Bush performs on CityStage on the opening Friday night (Sept. 9) and George Clinton on that Saturday night (Sept. 10).

The crowd in Center City Park will be tented for Center City Jams.

There, community members can bring instruments to jam together.

Festival organizers have asked local jam leaders to host specific sessions, and want community members to join them.

"I love that idea, to create space where the audience can be an active part of the music-making," Grossmann said.

The popular spring gathering MerleFest in Wilkesboro offers an example, where they designate spaces for jams.

It also "introduces people to different types of music and jams that happen in our community year-round," Grossmann said.

"People can participate, or just listen," she added.

Several hour-long jams offer musical styles such as blues, bluegrass and Irish music.

The schedule has been posted at ncfolkfestival.com/lineup. Times will be added later.

At 6 p.m. Sept. 10, for example, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will co-present a Backbeat Blues Jam.

An African drum workshop will follow at 7:45 p.m.

At 2:45 p.m. Sept. 11, join a folk song and old-time jam.

No pre-registration is required.

The public also can join Dance at the Van Dyke.

The festival has partnered with the organization Dance Project to bring back the activity at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Join in participatory workshops to learn dance styles taught by local artists, such as Korean fan dance, Irish step and Afro-Rhythms.

The city and ArtsGreensboro created the space — equipped with a sprung dance floor — with help from $1 million from the late Jan Van Dyke, who founded Dance Project.

"It's a great opportunity to get people using it in a way that Jan Van Dyke herself envisioned it being used," Grossmann said.

The festival will bring back another highlight: a family activities area.

It will move from its previous spot near the Greensboro History Museum, to the governmental plaza near the Old Courthouse Stage.

Families can participate in crafts and games there from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11.

Festival leaders and volunteers raise money to keep the three-day event free to the public.

But it's not free to produce.

This year's festival will cost about $1.3 million, Grossmann said. Prices for items such as gasoline have increased production costs.

So the festival will add a 50-50 raffle to supplement money raised from sponsorships, revenue and a volunteer Bucket Brigade that collects donations.

Last year, the Bucket Brigade raised about $30,000, Grossmann said.

The 50-50 raffle will open Aug. 31, expanding ways that people can donate.

Access it through the NC Folk Festival mobile app and a link at ncfolkfestival.com that will go live that day.

Cost is three tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10 or 40 tickets for $20.

The winner of a drawing at 8 p.m. Sept. 12 will split the pot 50-50 with the festival.

Raffle contributions are not considered charitable donations, but the money will help the festival, Grossmann said. Supporters don't have to be present to participate.

"It's just another fun way to support the festival," Grossmann said.