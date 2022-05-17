Greensboro's Parisian Promenade to return to June

GREENSBORO — After going virtual in 2020 and canceling in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parisian Promenade will return June 5 to the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden.

From noon to 5 p.m., experience the sights, scents and sounds of a spring afternoon in Paris – while never leaving Greensboro.

Admission is free. A complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon to the garden at 1105 Hobbs Road from the Signature Place surface parking lot at 805 Pembroke Rd.

Handicapped parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot.

Parisian Promenade is a project of Greensboro Beautiful and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department with support from WFDD Public Radio.

"Greensboro Beautiful is honored to present this long-standing event, along with Greensboro Parks and Rec," Event Coordinator Mebane Ham said. "Hope everyone can join us for a walk along the river in Paris, right here in our own Bicentennial Garden."

This festive event highlights nature and artistry at their finest – complete with a brilliant display of the garden in full bloom and artists along the garden walkways.

Local painters and photographers will exhibit and sell their works. There will be fencing duels, sword demonstrations, stilt walkers, a strolling accordion player and hula hoop artists wandering the sidewalks.

Sabrina Woods, local aerial artist, will be swinging 20 feet above the ground in the Caldwell Park lawn area.

Food cafés will have something to satisfy everyone’s palate – cheesecakes, French pastries, smoothies, lemonades, hot dogs, and even Italian Ices. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

The Children’s Area will delight kids of all ages with Tic-Tac-Toe, a chess game area, art activities, family games, seed planting and sidewalk chalk art.

Poodles (and other dogs) of all sizes can participate in the parade at 3 p.m. They must be on a leash and accompanied by a responsible dog handler.

For more information, contact Greensboro Beautiful at 336-373-2199 or www.GreensboroBeautiful.org.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.