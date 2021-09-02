'Finally here': Years in the making, Greensboro's Tanger Center goes live

GREENSBORO — Nearly a decade of planning came to fruition Thursday night when the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts opened for its first public performance.
Echoes of "it's finally here" bounced through the crowd of concertgoers as they approached the new downtown venue for a performance by city native and Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens.
"(The Tanger Center) is going to be transformational for all of Greensboro and the Triad," said Stu Nichols, a real estate investor.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic was a setback, but the future is bright.
"Three years from now, downtown Greensboro's going to be a different place because of it," Nichols said.
As early as Tuesday night, the venue drew people from across the state, like Marta Donahoe and Michael Buncher. The pair traveled from Asheville to see Giddens' performance.
"We feel like we're just kind of sneaking in on a big event for Greensboro," Buncher said.
Inside the state-of-the-art venue at 300 N. Elm St., security personnel took precautions against COVID-19, the virus that canceled events worldwide and postponed the Tanger Center's opening from March 2020.
In the modern lobby, patrons milled about, enjoying drinks and mingling as they awaited the show.
Attendees wore masks as required, and at the request of Giddens, showed proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — or at least a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of Thursday's event.
Patrons like Mary Tarrant and Roger Black were thankful for the mandate.
"We were so happy that (Giddens) required that," Tarrant said. "We didn't want to sit near unvaccinated people."
The opening-night performance was the first large, indoor concert Tarrant and Black's group was attending since the pandemic began.
"We're just happy to be able to be out really doing something," Black said. "And to be able to do it in this new building is special."
Before the show, Mayor Nancy Vaughan took to the stage and welcomed attendees and thanked private donors who contributed $43 million to the project.
Congressional member Kathy Manning, who led the effort to the raise the money, was among those Vaughan thanked.
"It's a wonderful night!" Manning said prior to the show's start. "Look at all these people enjoying the Tanger Center, to come see a native daughter who is a Grammy-award winner. What could be better!"
The "Schiffman's Ring of Light" suspended over the 3,023 auditorium seats then dimmed in the Tobee and Leonard Kaplan Theater as Giddens went on stage. She was greeted with a standing ovation.
In the coming weeks and months, other events will follow: touring Broadway musicals, the Guilford College Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony performances and a Greensboro Opera production of "Porgy and Bess" (in which Giddens will star).
Among the performers: musical icons Patti LaBelle on Sept. 19 and Sting with the Greensboro Symphony on Nov. 20 and 21.
The Broadway series will open with "Wicked" on Oct. 6.
The venue resulted from a partnership between the city of Greensboro and private donors. Its cost will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs. No taxpayer money was used.
The Greensboro Coliseum will manage the new venue.
It is named for the chief executive officer of Tanger Outlets, who pledged $7.5 million for the project.
Thursday was not the grand opening, though.
Tanger Center staff and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro plan a formal dedication ceremony in the fall, as part of a weeklong community celebration.
