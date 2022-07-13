Greensboro's Tanger Center hosts more than 200 events in first fiscal year

GREENSBORO — Although it's been open only 10 months, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts already has hosted more than 200 events and 415,421 patrons.

The downtown Tanger Center ended its first fiscal year on June 30, after its opening on Sept. 2.

Its 203 events include 88 sold-out performances and a record-setting inaugural Broadway season with 17,414 season ticketholders, an industry record for a new venue, the Tanger Center announced today in a news release.

“The tremendous success of our inaugural Broadway season shows and 'Hamilton' has been the foundation of our first-year success,” Greensboro Coliseum Complex Managing Director Matt Brown, who also manages the Tanger Center, said in the news release.

"Our Broadway partners delivered an outstanding lineup and the public’s record-setting response was nothing short of phenomenal," Brown said.

The $94 million Tanger Center — the result of a public-private partnership — opened on Sept. 2, with a concert by Greensboro native and Grammy Award winning musician Rhiannon Giddens.

Over its first 10 months, the state-of-the-art venue has transformed downtown Greensboro, bringing capacity crowds that have generated tens of millions in economic impact, Tanger Center said in the release.

The 3,023-seat venue has attracted a wide range of live entertainment events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, comedy shows, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, Greensboro Opera and all types of family entertainment.

Even with the delayed opening due to COVID-19, which shortened the venue's fiscal year to 10 months, Tanger Center said it did well enough financially to cover its annual $2.2 million debt payment.

“The venue has not only improved the quality of life for the Greensboro community but it has proven to be an economic catalyst for the entire region," lead donor Steven B. Tanger said in the news release.

The venue offered a variety of musical performances, ranging from Bob Dylan and Sting to Gladys Knight and Josh Groban.

“It has been wonderful to see the huge crowds in downtown Greensboro before and after Tanger Center events,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in the news release. “The energy and excitement of having this beautiful new venue in our city has been amazing.”

Presented with partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, the Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway season featured such shows as "Wicked" and "Disney’s The Lion King," as well as a three-week special engagement of the blockbuster "Hamilton."

"Wicked," the first Broadway touring production to play the Tanger Center, drew capacity crowds of more than 66,000 for its 24-performance run from Oct. 6-24, Tanger said.

The highest-grossing and longest-running engagement of a Broadway show ever to have performed in the Triad, "Wicked" generated an estimated economic impact of more than $11 million according to The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry.

“The feedback we have received from performers, Broadway producers, event promoters and our patrons has been overwhelmingly positive,” Brown said in the news release.

“People have been blown away by the Tanger Center, its amenities and the impact it has had on the Piedmont Triad in just 10 months," Brown said. "We want to thank the capacity crowds that have turned out to support our first-year events and look forward to many more years of providing the very best in live entertainment for this community.”