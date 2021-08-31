Greensboro's Tanger Center ready for showtime

GREENSBORO — Supporters of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts have waited 18 months through a pandemic for this moment.
Or nearly 10 years, if they count from the time that a task force of arts and business leaders began studying the feasibility of a downtown performing arts center.
On Thursday, the new performing arts center at 300 N. Elm St. will host its first public event.
The 3,023-seat, state-of-the-art venue was ready to open in March 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.
On Thursday, city native and Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens will perform there with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi.
They will be followed on Friday night by Michael Cavanaugh and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presenting “The Music of Billy Joel.”
Stuart Malina, former Greensboro Symphony Orchestra music director, will return to conduct. Now music director of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Malina won a Tony Award in 2003 for orchestration with Billy Joel for the Broadway musical, "Movin’ Out."
In coming weeks and months, other scheduled events will follow: touring Broadway musicals, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
"The Tanger Center will bring the very best in live entertainment to our community while also energizing downtown Greensboro and serving as an economic generator for the entire Piedmont Triad region," Matt Brown, Greensboro Coliseum complex managing director, said via email. The coliseum will manage the new venue.
"We are excited to host a diverse lineup of events that will give everyone a chance to experience this state-of-the-art venue," Brown said.
The pandemic has caused repeated rescheduling of acts booked within the 110,000-square-foot building with an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco.
The venue's cost will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs, shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
No taxpayer money was used on construction, Brown has said.
The city’s portion will come from a combination of ticket fees, parking revenues and a tax on hotel rooms.
Before Thursday's concert, the Tanger Center had hosted a few private live-streamed events: symphony performances and Market America conventions.
Thursday is not its grand opening, though.
Tanger Center staff and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro plan a formal dedication ceremony in the fall, as part of a weeklong community celebration.
It will include a gala donor reception and several live entertainment events
Walker Sanders, Community Foundation president, will be among those attending Thursday's concert.
The foundation convened the task force that began center planning in February 2012.
Having an internationally acclaimed artist from Greensboro such as Giddens makes the first public event there even more special, Sanders said.
"A lot of people have worked very hard to make this possible," Sanders said via text. "We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment later this fall when bringing people together for that type of gathering can be done safely."
"In the interim," he added, "there are a number of great shows that will give the community a taste of the outstanding facility that was built for this community. It is a special place that represents the best of Greensboro and the exciting times ahead."