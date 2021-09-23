Greensboro's Tanger Center requires masks, but not COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests

Andrew Brown, public relations manager for the coliseum complex, pointed out that the touring production of "Wicked" is currently playing in Charlotte. Proof of vaccination or a negative test is not required for Charlotte performances, Brown said.

Broadway shows in New York do require that, however — for audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff.

For "Wicked" at the Tanger Center, the tour will not allow food or beverages in the theater. Thus, no patrons will be eating or drinking during the performance. Masks must be worn in the seating area throughout the duration of the show, Brown said.

The Tanger Center surveyed its 17,400-plus Broadway season subscribers in regard to their vaccination status. More than 93% of those responding indicated they were fully vaccinated, Brown said.

Brown also noted that, over its first 20 days, the Tanger Center has hosted nine performances for a total attendance of more than 19,000.

"The feedback we have received to date has been overwhelmingly positive regarding the venue, the quality of events, our staff and the health and safety protocols that are in place," Brown said.