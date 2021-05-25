Greensboro's Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will reopen Saturday

GREENSBORO — Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe water park will reopen on Saturday to welcome its first guests since 2019.

The waterpark at 3910 S. Holden Road had been closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. When it reopens at 10 a.m. Saturday, it will conclude the longest offseason in the park’s 36-year history after 627 days, according to a news release Tuesday announcing the reopening plans.

Along with bringing pools, rides and slides online, popular events like Girl Scout Day and the Father’s Day Flop are back on the calendar.

“We can’t wait to open Memorial Day weekend and welcome guests back for the Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe experience,” Adam Good, general manager, said in the announcement.

“This summer offers much to be excited about, and we’ll keep the safety of our guests and team members as top priority as we welcome everyone back to the park," Good said.

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe water park is just south of Greensboro, off Business 85 at Holden Road, Exit 34.

Visitors and staff will note additional sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning measures compared to pre-pandemic operations.