Greensboro's Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will reopen Saturday

GREENSBORO — Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe water park will reopen on Saturday to welcome its first guests since 2019.
The waterpark at 3910 S. Holden Road had been closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. When it reopens at 10 a.m. Saturday, it will conclude the longest offseason in the park’s 36-year history after 627 days, according to a news release Tuesday announcing the reopening plans.
Along with bringing pools, rides and slides online, popular events like Girl Scout Day and the Father’s Day Flop are back on the calendar.
“We can’t wait to open Memorial Day weekend and welcome guests back for the Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe experience,” Adam Good, general manager, said in the announcement.
“This summer offers much to be excited about, and we’ll keep the safety of our guests and team members as top priority as we welcome everyone back to the park," Good said.
Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe water park is just south of Greensboro, off Business 85 at Holden Road, Exit 34.
Visitors and staff will note additional sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning measures compared to pre-pandemic operations.
In keeping with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing during their visit.
Guests and team members who are fully vaccinated can forgo those precautionary measures.
Facial coverings cannot be worn while enjoying water-based activities due to water safety best practices.
Season passes are available for three payments under $21 through June 10.
For more information, visit emeraldpointe.com or contact the park at 336-852-9721.