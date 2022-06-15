Groups plan Juneteenth events in Greensboro

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863, not all enslaved people were free.

It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that the new law was upheld. That day, the last remaining enslaved African Americans were finally free.

June 19 is now a nationally celebrated commemoration.

It is also a day that is celebrated right here in Greensboro.

Here’s a roundup of some local Juneteenth events:

Juneteenth GSO Fest

When: June 16-19

What to expect: Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet hosts events, including:

SiStars of Juneteenth

When: 8-10 p.m. June 16

Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

What to expect: Performances by:

Alter Egos Band, a North Carolina go-go band bringing the crunk and the sexy

Carla Simpson, a comedienne and actress who brings joy to any stage

Demi Day, a Triad hip-hop artist who brings new flair to the scene

Keisha McKane, a community activist and poet who rallies behind injustice from college campuses to city streets

Zodwa Dance Company, an all women’s Afro-fusion dance company focused on leadership development, entrepreneurial development and the celebration of multiethnic dance and holistic wellness.

Tyamica Mabry, a self-taught artist from Burlington whose work can be regularly be seen in the Artist Bloc

SunQueen Kelcey, a rock star in the making, who just released her second album

Lavinia Jackson “Mama Love,” an award-winning author, bringing poetry everywhere

* * * *

Arts Legacy Awards

When: 7:30-9 p.m. June 17

Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

The 2022 honorees include:

Dance: Eleanor Gwynn, E. Gwynn Dancers

Music and Film: Rasheem Pugh, Save the Arts Foundation

Print Media: Terry Watson, HUAMI Magazine

Music and Storytelling: Logie Meachum

Theater: Cassandra Williams

* * * *

The Uptown Fresh Sneakerball

When: 8 p.m.-midnight June 17

Where: Khalif Event Center, 2000 Wendover Ave. E, Greensboro

Admission: $25-$40

What to expect: Dress in your finest formal wear and your flyest sneakers for an evening of music, dancing, art and fundraising. Special honors will be given to Best Dressed Couple, Uptown Fresh Sneakerball King and Queen, and Best and Custom Sneakers.

Note: Black-tie attire and sneakers are required. The event is for those 21 and older.

Admission: $30 in advance at eventbrite.com

* * * *

Juneteenth Mural Concert

When: Starting at 6 a.m. June 18

Where: 200 Block of South Elm Street, downtown Greensboro

What to expect:

6 a.m.: Painting begins

11 a.m.-noon: Yoga with Nallah Muhammad

Noon: Vendors, activities and food trucks

4 p.m.: Concert by Cyanca, Luke Nasty and J Timber

What to expect: Repainting the Black Lives Matter mural

* * * *

Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival “Family Reunion Edition”

When: 5-10 p.m. June 18

Where: LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free entry. Food, drinks for sale.

What to expect: Black-owned local food trucks, music, dancing, vendors

Celebrate Juneteenth 2022

When: 2 p.m. June 17 on Zoom and 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 20 in person

Where: Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St., Greensboro

Admission: Free and open to the public

What to expect: UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College are teaming up for a Zoom conversation called “A Sober Conversation About Juneteenth” on June 17. Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a discussion about the realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the U.S. The June 20 in-person event will feature the poetry of Josephus Thompson, a performance by UNCG Jazz Quartet and the N.C. A&T Jazz Ensemble.

Juneteenth Bike Tour: Pedals and Politics

When: Noon-2 p.m. June 18

Where: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Discover some of East Greensboro’s political pioneers on a 5-mile family-friendly guided bicycle tour of places and people that helped reshape what democracy looked like in Greensboro, including Zoe P. Barbee, Dr. William Hampton, Justice Henry Frye and others.

More: Also visit museum exhibits NC Democracy: Eleven Elections and the Project Democracy 20/20 initiative.

Juneteenth Family Event

When: 2-4 p.m. June 18

Where: Mary Lynn Richardson Park at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro Parks and Recreation will sponsor free crafts, activities, book recommendations, giveaways, blacksmithing demonstrations, pinpointing historic Black cemeteries and a discussion of historically important Greensboro locations.

Juneteenth Vendor Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18

Where: Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro

Admisison: Free

What to expect: Vendor market hosted by Bethel Church AME Youth And Young Adult Department

Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5 p.m. June 18

Where: Savor The Moment Bakery, 124 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free entry

What to expect: Family-friendly event with face painting, a DJ, karaoke, games, discounts and door prizes

Juneteenth Pop Up Event

When: 2-7 p.m. June 18

Where: Momentum Venue, 2808 Randleman Road, Suite G, Greensboro

Admission: Free admission. Donations accepted.

What to expect: Family-friendly event with Black-owned businesses, live poetry, live DJ and more.

Information: vegan-rae-clt.square.site/juneteenth-pop-up

Juneteenth Celebration by GSO Black Wall Street

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18

Where: 715 Summit Ave., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Vendors, community, music, food, games and fun

BeBlack: Juneteenth Cookout

When: 2-4 p.m. June 18

Where: Social Status, 602 S. Elm St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: A Juneteenth-inspired cookout with hot dogs and ice pops

Second Annual Black Mall Expo

When: Noon-6 p.m. June 18

Where: Culture Lounge, 1707 Spring Garden St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Vendors, food, drinks, face painting, 360 photo booth, prizes, live music, DJ Mac Daville and more

Rise Up

When: 6 p.m.-midnight June 18

Where: The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro

Admission: $10 in advance at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door

What to expect: Food, drink, music, dancing and more with DJ Alvin Shavers and Tomie B, aka DJ Real

Note: For those 21 and older

Information: ra.co/events/1537797

Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration

When: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Barber Park Amphitheatre, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro

What to expect: Performances by Persimmon Grove AME, D-Unity X, EZ Grove, Kayo Bracey, Spiritual Legends, Faith Worship Believers, UNiTE Community Dancers and Pok Duo

Admission: Free

Juneteenth Pageant and Gospel Celebration

When: 3-5 p.m. June 19

Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

What to expect: Unwind Communications Outreach Network (UCON) will host vendors, dance, poetry, music and pageantry

Soulful Sunday — Juneteenth Celebration

When: 6-11 p.m. June 19

Where: Boston’s, 1011 Arnold St., Greensboro

Admission: Starting at $10 at triadoldschool.com

What to expect: DJ Cleve

The Poetry Cafe: Juneteenth Jam Session

When: 7-9 p.m. June 19

Where: LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free and open to the public

What to expect: Open mic poetry, live music, vendors, artists, entrepreneurs, food trucks and more

City of Greensboro Celebrates Juneteenth

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 19

Where: Virtual event on Facebook and YouTube

What to expect: City of Greensboro Libraries and Museum Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Creative Greensboro and community partners will present:

9 a.m.: Welcome and city of Greensboro proclamation

9:20 a.m.: Juneteenth Children’s Storytime with Greensboro Public Library

9:40 a.m.: Meet African American inventors

10 a.m.: Songtelling with T. Dianne Bellamy Small, an exploration of Negro Spirituals and the Negro National Anthem through history and song

10:35 a.m.: “God With Us,” a history of local African American churches with the Greensboro History Museum’s Curator Rodney Dawson

11:25 a.m.: “Freedom and Fortitude,” a lesson about Juneteenth pageants

11:40 a.m.: “Celebrating the Types, Textures and Styles of Black Hair”

Noon: “Soul Food Looks Back: A Juneteenth Culinary Conversation with Carla Hall and Dr. Jessica B. Harris”

1:05 p.m.: “Juneteenth and the Divine 9,” a discussion with local sorority and fraternity partners about service, social justice and more

2:10 p.m.: Library resources and materials on Juneteenth and its history

2:20 p.m.: “Finding Your Roots: African Americans and Genealogy,” a tutorial on how the Greensboro Public Library’s resources can help you learn more about your ancestors

2:45 p.m.: “The Juneteenth Experience” with The Poetry Café, a celebration of freedom featuring poetry, music and more from The Poetry Project

3:05 p.m.: “Juneteenth Art and Music Exploration”

3:30 p.m.: “Juneteenth: Redefining Success”

4:05 p.m.: Juneteenth Bingo

5:10 p.m.: “A Look at Melanin,” exploring the science of skin pigment

5:30 p.m.: Engage with fellow book lovers in your community

5:55 p.m.: “Juneteenth: The Beginning,” an original dramatic production by Scrapmettle Entertainment

6:30 p.m.: “A Day in the Life — Black Cowboys”

6:50 p.m.: “Exclusion by Design: From Redlining to Gentrification”