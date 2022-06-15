Groups plan Juneteenth events in Greensboro

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863, not all enslaved people were free.
It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that the new law was upheld. That day, the last remaining enslaved African Americans were finally free.
June 19 is now a nationally celebrated commemoration.
It is also a day that is celebrated right here in Greensboro.
Here’s a roundup of some local Juneteenth events:
Juneteenth GSO Fest
When: June 16-19
What to expect: Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet hosts events, including:
SiStars of Juneteenth
When: 8-10 p.m. June 16
Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
What to expect: Performances by:
- Alter Egos Band, a North Carolina go-go band bringing the crunk and the sexy
- Carla Simpson, a comedienne and actress who brings joy to any stage
- Demi Day, a Triad hip-hop artist who brings new flair to the scene
- Keisha McKane, a community activist and poet who rallies behind injustice from college campuses to city streets
- Zodwa Dance Company, an all women’s Afro-fusion dance company focused on leadership development, entrepreneurial development and the celebration of multiethnic dance and holistic wellness.
- Tyamica Mabry, a self-taught artist from Burlington whose work can be regularly be seen in the Artist Bloc
- SunQueen Kelcey, a rock star in the making, who just released her second album
- Lavinia Jackson “Mama Love,” an award-winning author, bringing poetry everywhere
Admission: $12.75-$30 at tinyurl.com/44kdjpvf
* * * *
Arts Legacy Awards
When: 7:30-9 p.m. June 17
Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
The 2022 honorees include:
- Dance: Eleanor Gwynn, E. Gwynn Dancers
- Music and Film: Rasheem Pugh, Save the Arts Foundation
- Print Media: Terry Watson, HUAMI Magazine
- Music and Storytelling: Logie Meachum
- Theater: Cassandra Williams
Admission: $12.75-$30 at tinyurl.com/44kdjpvf
* * * *
The Uptown Fresh Sneakerball
When: 8 p.m.-midnight June 17
Where: Khalif Event Center, 2000 Wendover Ave. E, Greensboro
Admission: $25-$40
What to expect: Dress in your finest formal wear and your flyest sneakers for an evening of music, dancing, art and fundraising. Special honors will be given to Best Dressed Couple, Uptown Fresh Sneakerball King and Queen, and Best and Custom Sneakers.
Note: Black-tie attire and sneakers are required. The event is for those 21 and older.
Admission: $30 in advance at eventbrite.com
* * * *
Juneteenth Mural Concert
When: Starting at 6 a.m. June 18
Where: 200 Block of South Elm Street, downtown Greensboro
What to expect:
- 6 a.m.: Painting begins
- 11 a.m.-noon: Yoga with Nallah Muhammad
- Noon: Vendors, activities and food trucks
- 4 p.m.: Concert by Cyanca, Luke Nasty and J Timber
What to expect: Repainting the Black Lives Matter mural
Information: juneteenthgso.wordpress.com
* * * *
Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival “Family Reunion Edition”
When: 5-10 p.m. June 18
Where: LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free entry. Food, drinks for sale.
What to expect: Black-owned local food trucks, music, dancing, vendors
Celebrate Juneteenth 2022
When: 2 p.m. June 17 on Zoom and 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 20 in person
Where: Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St., Greensboro
Admission: Free and open to the public
What to expect: UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College are teaming up for a Zoom conversation called “A Sober Conversation About Juneteenth” on June 17. Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a discussion about the realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the U.S. The June 20 in-person event will feature the poetry of Josephus Thompson, a performance by UNCG Jazz Quartet and the N.C. A&T Jazz Ensemble.
Information: racialequity.uncg.edu
Juneteenth Bike Tour: Pedals and Politics
When: Noon-2 p.m. June 18
Where: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Discover some of East Greensboro’s political pioneers on a 5-mile family-friendly guided bicycle tour of places and people that helped reshape what democracy looked like in Greensboro, including Zoe P. Barbee, Dr. William Hampton, Justice Henry Frye and others.
More: Also visit museum exhibits NC Democracy: Eleven Elections and the Project Democracy 20/20 initiative.
Information: greensborohistory.org
Juneteenth Family Event
When: 2-4 p.m. June 18
Where: Mary Lynn Richardson Park at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro Parks and Recreation will sponsor free crafts, activities, book recommendations, giveaways, blacksmithing demonstrations, pinpointing historic Black cemeteries and a discussion of historically important Greensboro locations.
Information: greensborohistory.org
Juneteenth Vendor Market
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18
Where: Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro
Admisison: Free
What to expect: Vendor market hosted by Bethel Church AME Youth And Young Adult Department
Information: bethelamegsb.org
Juneteenth Celebration
When: 5 p.m. June 18
Where: Savor The Moment Bakery, 124 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free entry
What to expect: Family-friendly event with face painting, a DJ, karaoke, games, discounts and door prizes
Information: savorthemomentbakery.com
Juneteenth Pop Up Event
When: 2-7 p.m. June 18
Where: Momentum Venue, 2808 Randleman Road, Suite G, Greensboro
Admission: Free admission. Donations accepted.
What to expect: Family-friendly event with Black-owned businesses, live poetry, live DJ and more.
Information: vegan-rae-clt.square.site/juneteenth-pop-up
Juneteenth Celebration by GSO Black Wall Street
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18
Where: 715 Summit Ave., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Vendors, community, music, food, games and fun
Information: facebook.com/GSO.Black.Wallstreet
BeBlack: Juneteenth Cookout
When: 2-4 p.m. June 18
Where: Social Status, 602 S. Elm St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: A Juneteenth-inspired cookout with hot dogs and ice pops
Information: socialstatuspgh.com
Second Annual Black Mall Expo
When: Noon-6 p.m. June 18
Where: Culture Lounge, 1707 Spring Garden St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Vendors, food, drinks, face painting, 360 photo booth, prizes, live music, DJ Mac Daville and more
Rise Up
When: 6 p.m.-midnight June 18
Where: The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro
Admission: $10 in advance at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door
What to expect: Food, drink, music, dancing and more with DJ Alvin Shavers and Tomie B, aka DJ Real
Note: For those 21 and older
Information: ra.co/events/1537797
Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration
When: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Barber Park Amphitheatre, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro
What to expect: Performances by Persimmon Grove AME, D-Unity X, EZ Grove, Kayo Bracey, Spiritual Legends, Faith Worship Believers, UNiTE Community Dancers and Pok Duo
Admission: Free
Juneteenth Pageant and Gospel Celebration
When: 3-5 p.m. June 19
Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: $10 at eventbrite.com
What to expect: Unwind Communications Outreach Network (UCON) will host vendors, dance, poetry, music and pageantry
Soulful Sunday — Juneteenth Celebration
When: 6-11 p.m. June 19
Where: Boston’s, 1011 Arnold St., Greensboro
Admission: Starting at $10 at triadoldschool.com
What to expect: DJ Cleve
Information: 336-907-4549, triadoldschool.com
The Poetry Cafe: Juneteenth Jam Session
When: 7-9 p.m. June 19
Where: LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free and open to the public
What to expect: Open mic poetry, live music, vendors, artists, entrepreneurs, food trucks and more
Information: josephusiii.com
City of Greensboro Celebrates Juneteenth
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 19
Where: Virtual event on Facebook and YouTube
What to expect: City of Greensboro Libraries and Museum Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Creative Greensboro and community partners will present:
- 9 a.m.: Welcome and city of Greensboro proclamation
- 9:20 a.m.: Juneteenth Children’s Storytime with Greensboro Public Library
- 9:40 a.m.: Meet African American inventors
- 10 a.m.: Songtelling with T. Dianne Bellamy Small, an exploration of Negro Spirituals and the Negro National Anthem through history and song
- 10:35 a.m.: “God With Us,” a history of local African American churches with the Greensboro History Museum’s Curator Rodney Dawson
- 11:25 a.m.: “Freedom and Fortitude,” a lesson about Juneteenth pageants
- 11:40 a.m.: “Celebrating the Types, Textures and Styles of Black Hair”
- Noon: “Soul Food Looks Back: A Juneteenth Culinary Conversation with Carla Hall and Dr. Jessica B. Harris”
- 1:05 p.m.: “Juneteenth and the Divine 9,” a discussion with local sorority and fraternity partners about service, social justice and more
- 2:10 p.m.: Library resources and materials on Juneteenth and its history
- 2:20 p.m.: “Finding Your Roots: African Americans and Genealogy,” a tutorial on how the Greensboro Public Library’s resources can help you learn more about your ancestors
- 2:45 p.m.: “The Juneteenth Experience” with The Poetry Café, a celebration of freedom featuring poetry, music and more from The Poetry Project
- 3:05 p.m.: “Juneteenth Art and Music Exploration”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Juneteenth: Redefining Success”
- 4:05 p.m.: Juneteenth Bingo
- 5:10 p.m.: “A Look at Melanin,” exploring the science of skin pigment
- 5:30 p.m.: Engage with fellow book lovers in your community
- 5:55 p.m.: “Juneteenth: The Beginning,” an original dramatic production by Scrapmettle Entertainment
- 6:30 p.m.: “A Day in the Life — Black Cowboys”
- 6:50 p.m.: “Exclusion by Design: From Redlining to Gentrification”