Harlem Globetrotters returning to Greensboro, Winston-Salem in 2022

GREENSBORO — The Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team will bring its newly reimagined Spread Game tour to more than 200 cities in 2021-2022, including Greensboro Coliseum and Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
The team will perform at 7 p.m. April 8 at Greensboro Coliseum and 2 p.m. April 10 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
The Spread Game Tour will feature ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters.
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
For more than 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill.
The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of commonalities and celebrate differences.
Tickets start at $20. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
To order tickets online, go to www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
They will also be available at the coliseum box office. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.