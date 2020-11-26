Have banjo, will travel: Andy Eversole's Banjo Earth project covers the globe

About five years ago, he started Banjo Earth, a project that has him visiting different countries, then traveling around in the country in search of local traditional musicians. “Then we collaborate, make an album, and I shoot a documentary film in each country. China was my first one I did in 2015, then I went to India a couple of years ago, then I just went to Brazil this past year.”

“That's kind of how it started, it's a multitude of ways,” the banjoist/hypnotist says. “I do that thing, where I just kind of go around with my banjo finding people, and then I approach venues and network with them and ask what bands and musicians play there and try to get in touch that way. I also have had contacts in almost every country I've been to that kind of get me in touch with people. Then I use the internet. I use Instagram. I even search music in a certain city with hashtags. Then I find artists on there and send them a message. Some are willing to collaborate, some aren't, so I just go with the yeses and go from there.”