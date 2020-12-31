Here are 2020′s top 10 TV shows, from ‘I May Destroy You’ to ‘Normal People’

TV in 2020, more than ever before, was an escape. It took our minds off the coronavirus pandemic, an election that felt like it lasted a decade, and reality.

Not all shows chose escapism, though. With production shut down for most of the spring and summer, projects like “Love in the Time of Corona,” “Social Distance” and “Coastal Elites” were filmed virtually. And many of the fall shows that made it to air incorporated the pandemic in some way — by using masks, mostly, until showrunners decided seeing everyone’s face was too important.

But the best shows of the year were the ones that rose above current events, and showed something new, different or better.

Here are the best shows of this crazy year:

10. “Normal People”

Several shows reevaluated how we view sex this year: “P-Valley,” “I Hate Suzie,” “Sex Education,” “Euphoria.” But “Normal People” did it through the heaviest breathing you can get this side of Skinemax. The beauty of the Irish characters’ teenage (then college, then post-grad) romance is in its messiness. Viewers know everything would go smoothly if lovers Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) would just get over themselves.