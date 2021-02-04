Here’s the full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on NBC’s “Today” and at E! online and the Golden Globes website.

“The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” were among the movies making big showings with multiple nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen is a double nominee for his work in “Chicago 7" and “Borat,” while Anya Taylor-Joy achieved the same feat with “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Leslie Odom Jr. also received two nominations, for supporting actor and original song, in “One Night in Miami.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. showed love to some little-seen films such as “Music,” “The Mauritanian,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” with multiple nominations, while awards-season darlings such as “Minari” and “Sound of Metal” were held to one nod each.

In television, favorites such as “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown” and “Ozark” all fared well with multiple nods, as did newer titles such as “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “Small Axe” and “Emily in Paris.” In the surprises column, current phenomenon “Bridgerton” was shut out, while the HFPA showered affection on “The Undoing” and “Ratched.”