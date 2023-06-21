LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR: Spend the longest day of the year this Saturday at the Greensboro Arboretum with the 2023 Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival. Artists, vendors, buskers, fire spinners and even fairies will be there from 2-10 p.m. celebrating diversity of the community, the beauty of nature and the power of the feminine spirit. Admission for ages 12 and under is free, adults $10.