LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR: Spend the longest day of the year this Saturday at the Greensboro Arboretum with the 2023 Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival. Artists, vendors, buskers, fire spinners and even fairies will be there from 2-10 p.m. celebrating diversity of the community, the beauty of nature and the power of the feminine spirit. Admission for ages 12 and under is free, adults $10.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard Singleton and his wife, Jerri, of Orangeburg, S.C., are the grandparents of two young women who have made their…
Installation began Monday on 13 outdoor restaurant patios in what Downtown Greensboro Inc. has called its biggest project to date.
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, Spotify chief hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan over podcast deal, and more celeb news
44-year-old reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian made the announcement at her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on Frida…
BOOT-SCOOTIN’ BOOGIE OF A TIME: One of country music’s most successful duos, Brooks & Dunn, are coming to the Greensboro Coliseum as the f…
EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING: This Sunday, people in LeBauer Park will be treated to a nice brunch bundle of “Bluegrass & Biscuits.” The free …