High Point postpones Day in the Park festival until 2022

HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council has postponed its annual Day in the Park festival until Sept. 17, 2022, because the festival venue is under renovation.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festival at City Lake Park. The pandemic also postponed construction that was scheduled for the park, said Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the High Point Arts Council.

This year, major construction is taking place at the park at 602 W. Main St., Jamestown.

So the arts council is planning now for next year's 49th Day in the Park festival in a newly-renovated City Lake Park.

The festival began in 1970 and is the longest running arts festival in Guilford County. During these 52 years the festival has only been canceled a few times by construction at the park in 1995, a hurricane in 2018, and the pandemic in 2020.

Next year, "We plan to make it bigger and better," Lumpkins said about the festival.

“The Programs Committee is already working on lining up headliners for next year’s festival plus music for our summer concert series, Arts Splash," Lumpkins said in Wednesday's news release.