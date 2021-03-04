High Point’s Theatre Art Galleries reopens to the public with “Mannequin Musings” exhibit

Spring always has been associated with rebirth and new life. But this feels particularly true in 2021, as arts and entertainment options shuttered during the pandemic cautiously resume opening their doors for patrons to enjoy.

Case in point: Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) has reopened its main gallery in the High Point Theatre with a new exhibit titled “Mannequin Musings.”

The exhibit is the gallery’s first since the pandemic forced it to close nearly a year ago. In fact, “Mannequin Musings” builds on that most recent show — an exhibit of Tony and Emmy award-winning designer Paul Tazewell’s costumes. Tazewell is one of Broadway’s and Hollywood’s go-to costume designers, whose work includes “Hamilton” and “The Wiz,” as well as the upcoming movie “West Side Story.”

“We had about 15 of his costumes here, which was a coup for us,” said Jeff Horney, executive director of the Theatre Art Galleries. But to stage the exhibit, TAG had to buy mannequins.

“We asked, ‘What can we do with these creatively?’” he said.

That question was posed to a group of accomplished North Carolina artists — and Horney said they responded in ways beyond imagination and expectation.