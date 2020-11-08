High Point Theatre will start to reopen doors to performances

The violin duo Sons of Mystro, postponed from this year, will perform Jan. 15.

Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles has been rescheduled for Feb. 12.

High Point Community Theatre is scheduled to present "9 to 5: The Musical" from Feb. 25 to 28, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" from May 6 to 9.

Among others on the schedule: Pink Floyd tribute "An Evening with the Machine," a cappella ensemble Voctave, Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass in March, entertainer Ben Vereen and singer/songwriter A.J. Croce, son of the late Jim Croce, in April.

But Briggs might have to wait until 2022 or even 2023 to reschedule Bollywood Boulevard, a group traveling from India.

"To perform in the United States, they would have to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days before they could do their first performance in California, and then try to make it westward to other venues," Briggs said. "It wasn't financially feasible."

He had hoped to reschedule the Jive Aces from England to spring 2021, but now it's fall that year.

"Hopefully, once we get back opened up," Briggs said, "folks will take advantage of coming back out to the theater and seeing some shows."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.