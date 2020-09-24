Hirsch Wellness, which aids cancer patients, survivors, caregivers through art, will hold its annual auction online

They have created paintings and mixed media, ceramics, 3D art, fiber arts, photography, prints and book art, jewelry, and metal and glass arts.

Last year's silent art auction raised more than $60,000 from in-person guests in just two hours, Grape said. She aims for even more this year.

Other support this year came in through Giving Tuesday in May, which raised more than $13,000 from the Hirsch board and the public, and the Lunafest Film Festival, which raised nearly $10,000.

Money raised pays Hirsch instructors, buys quality art supplies for program participants, and supports Hirsch operating expenses.

"We just want to be sure we have the funds and the means and the teachers and the stability to continue to do what we do," Grape said. "We’re hearing from people that it’s more important now than ever."

On a recent afternoon, artists Lori Key and Jack Stratton hung donated works in Revolution Mill's Gallery 1250.

They both have long donated their art to the auction. Stratton also has taught for Hirsch. Stratton and his wife, Sara Jane Mann, are both cancer survivors. So is Key.

"We paint for healing ourselves," Key said. "And we paint for healing other people."