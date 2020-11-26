Holiday arts and event calendar

Arts groups will present concert, dance programs, art exhibits and more — some virtual, some not.
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
Through Dec. 31: Holidays at Reynolda featuring an Antique Glass Ornament Display on loan from the North Carolina Museum of Art. About 400 figural glass ornaments including Santas, fruits, candies and animals. $18 admission for the exhibit and the museum. reynoldahouse.org.
Through Jan. 3: Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Holiday light show. Concessions for sale. Santa onsite Fridays and Saturdays. Live music by Greensboro Opera from 5:45-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Masks required. Admission is $24 for adults, $16 for seniors and children ages 3 to 13, and free for children 2 and younger at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
Through Jan. 31: Piedmont Winterfest features an outdoor ice rink and ice slide roller coaster. At 123 W. Lewis St. in the Southend. Cleaned between skate sessions. Masks required. Admission and skate rental: $12 per person for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Schedule and tickets at piedmontwinterfest.com.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27: N.C. Brass Band will present a virtual concert, "Christmas Wrapped in Brass." The free program will feature soprano Lindsay Kesselman and Sean Devlin on bass trombone. For a concert link, go to ncbrassband.org, facebook.com/ncbrassband or tinyurl.com/y82hg6mp.
8 p.m. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6: Theater Alliance presents “The Christmas Schooner,” a story of the first Christmas tree ship and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit. This critically-acclaimed musical also features a score of original music and traditional holiday favorites. Performances will be outside at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. with free parking. A maximum of 50 guests are allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Masks required. Tickets are $25 each at theatrealliance.ws. 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 28: Winston-Salem Symphony presents the virtual performance, “A Carolina Christmas Unwrapped.” Symphony musicians will perform jazz versions of holiday music with vocalist Martha Bassett. Tickets are $20 at wssymphony.org/event/christmas. Or use a Stage Pass ($75) that includes all symphony performances and special features on the website.
Dec. 1: Starworks' annual Holiday Ornament Sale at starworksnc.org. More than 2,500 hand-crafted ornaments. Prices start at $10.
6 p.m. Dec. 4: Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Sing Christmas carols as the tree is lit. tinyurl.com/y4czz23v
1 p.m. Dec. 5: Salem Band Carols Concert in the Salem College Elberson FAC parking lot. Outdoor concert with traditional Christmas carols from the Moravian band books. Wear masks and stay socially distanced. Rain date is 1 p.m. Dec 12. salemband.org or facebook.com/salembandfan.
6-7 p.m. Dec. 5: Kernersville Tree Lighting at Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St., Kernersville. Entry includes a Christmas-themed goodie bag and a photo. Children can mail letters to Santa at Leo Burke Memorial Gazebo in Harmon Park. Masks and social distancing are required. Tickets: $2. kvparks.com/events.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5: À la carte presents An Advent for All, a virtual concert featuring seasonal music from J.S. Bach, Johannes Brahms and Francesco Manfredini, as well as carols and improvisations from a wide variety of cultures, faiths, genres and traditions. Performers include: Annie Jeng, piano, portativ and harpsichord; Samuel Taylor, guitar and lute; Stephanie Ezerman, violin; Nathan Southwick, violin; Suzanne Russo, viola; Timothy Holley, cello; Steven Landis, bass; Catherine Lupien, soprano; Brittany Griffiths, mezzo-soprano; Guy Chambers, baritone; and Clara O’Brien, mezzo-soprano. Free. tinyurl.com/y5mwwblt.
4 p.m. Dec. 5: Winston-Salem Jaycees Downtown Drive-Thru “Reverse” Holiday Parade. Meet at Truist Stadium, 499 Deacon Blvd., before 4 p.m. then follow the line of cars down Broad Street, turning right on Fourth Street, then left on Trade Street. Toy drive boxes will be along the route. After the parade, The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will show a holiday movie. Masks are required if anyone leaves the car. wsparade.org.
5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5-6: Lanes of Light in the Twin Lakes Community, 3701 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington.
9-5 p.m. Dec. 5-6: Art From the Heart Holiday Market at Blissful Ridge Art & Wedding Venue, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Local artisans, baked goods, soap, handmade jewelry, woodworking, leather crafts, more. blissfulridge.com.
Noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1-12: 12 Days of Christmas in Davidson. COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in effect. The event will include: Softly falling snow (daily), Dazzling Tree Lighting (6 p.m. Dec. 1 on Facebook), Brilliant Giving Tree Village (daily on the Village Green), Festive Doggie Fashion Show (7 p.m. Dec. 4), Jolly roving Santa on a Golf Cart (daily), Holiday Stilt Walker (vertically social distanced, daily), Hilarious Ugly Sweater Contest (7 p.m. Dec. 11) and glowing luminaries on Griffith, Jetton and Main streets (daily). christmasindavidson.com.
5-9 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26: Christmas By Candlelight at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Costumed interpreters from Kernersville Little Theatre will greet guests before they begin self-guided tours through all 22 holiday decorated rooms, featuring interactive Christmas carols. By appointment only. Masks required. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. 336-996-7922 or kornersfolly.org.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 6: Kernersville Reverse Christmas Parade on Mountain and Cherry streets in Kernersville. Drive through and see floats, businesses, vendors and Santa. tinyurl.com/y2zc4zjf.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6: MADE 4 the Holiday Arts & Crafts Marketplace at Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, quilted and sewn blankets, up-cycled bags, shelf-stable N.C. food products, and more from 50 artisans. Proceeds go to the artists. Admission is free. GSOFarmersMarket.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 6: Christmas Cocktails with a Curator, a virtual program from Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Find out how to make a 1920s holiday cocktail re-imagined by mixologist Tim Nolan. Then learn the history of glass Christmas ornaments in the American South from Dr. Amber C. Albert. $10 per household at reynoldahouse.org.
2 p.m. Dec. 6: Piedmont Opera and Calvary Moravian Church livestream, "Songs of the Season." Act 1 is how composers from Scarlatti to Brahms have been inspired by the holiday season. Act 2 takes a family-friendly look at holiday traditions featuring familiar Christmas carols. A link to this free performance will be at PiedmontOpera.org.
1-4 p.m. Dec. 6: 48th annual Holiday Open House at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Music, take-home crafts, candle dipping, outdoor exhibits, strolling carolers, blacksmith demonstrations, shopping, more. Santa Claus will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1-3 p.m. with a limited number of appointments. Each family group must reserve a Santa appointment, which is a separate ticket from the overall event. Masks are required in the Little Red Schoolhouse. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available if you do not get to see him. highpointnc.gov/694/Museum.
7-8 p.m. Dec. 7: First Monday Jazz — A Very Merry Good Time at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Free holiday jazz concert by local musician Wally West. Free. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
6:30 p.m. Dec. 11: “The Grinch” Drive-In at Cushwa Stadium, 201 Stadium Drive, Thomasville. Register in advance at 336-475-4280 or www.thomasville-nc.gov.
1-4 p.m. Dec. 12: Christmas Cruise-Thru, Burlington. A quick drive-thru featuring holiday decorations, local community organizations, Christmas music and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Goodie bags will be available for children. Enter the Cruise-Thru on Overbrook Drive and exit on South Church Street. A donation of one non-perishable item per person in your vehicle is suggested. btowneventsnc.com/christmas-cruise-thru.html.
Dec. 12: A Kernersville Yuletide. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville; Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St.; and Kernersville Museum, 127 W. Mountain St. have teamed up to show off holiday décor and inspiration for your own holiday decorating. Körner’s Folly will offer a Victorian Christmas from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10 adults, $6 children 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. The botanical garden will feature recycled Tulip Lights, along with décor, gift offerings, crafts and specialty items for nature-lovers from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. Experience a Hometown Christmas at the museum. Live trees have been adopted and decorated. The ice skating rink will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $5 for 30 minutes of skate time (skate rental included).
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 12: Advance Christmas Parade. tinyurl.com/y6h3v4fc.
7 p.m. Dec. 12-13: “Two Winter Tales,” two virtual children’s plays. The production features 17 local actors ages 7 to 12. The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes," is about Snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second one, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits. Both plays are appropriate for all ages. The show runs about 25 minutes. Tickets are $8 at 336-335-6426 or creativegreensboro.com.
Dec. 17: UNC School of the Arts presents a virtual production of “The Nutcracker.” New take on the traditional ballet, created for film by the schools of Dance, Design & Production, Filmmaking and Music. uncsa.edu.
7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 19: Gary Taylor Dance presents “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $25-$35 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Dec. 20: High Point Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $25-$35 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
7 p.m. Dec. 18, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20: Greensboro Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” A video of the performance will be shown as a drive-in event in Greensboro Coliseum parking lot. $60 per vehicle.
7:30 p.m. Dec 19: Royal Expression Contemporary Ballet will present a recorded production of "The Christmas Shoes." Viewing options are a drive-in, Zoom party or on-demand. Tickets are $42.75 for drive-in, $31.50 for Zoom party or $21.75 for on-demand. VIP Watch Kits are $12. royalexpressions.org.
2 p.m. Dec. 19: High Point Ballet presents “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets,” a shorter performance for children, at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $20-$25 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 19: Hogmanay Celebration at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. This Scottish New Year’s Eve event will feature traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire with the sounds of a Celtic fiddle or Scottish bagpipes. Chat with a traditional flax spinner and a three-needle knitter. See traditional Highlander textiles and fashions. Costumes are welcome. Free. Reservations for timed entries required. Each time slot allows five households/group (with a maximum of six people). highpointnc.gov/694/Museum.
