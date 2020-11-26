Holiday arts and event calendar

7 p.m. Dec. 12-13: “Two Winter Tales,” two virtual children’s plays. The production features 17 local actors ages 7 to 12. The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes," is about Snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second one, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits. Both plays are appropriate for all ages. The show runs about 25 minutes. Tickets are $8 at 336-335-6426 or creativegreensboro.com.