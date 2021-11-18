Holiday celebrations return

Festival of Lights, Holiday Parade

Downtown Greensboro Inc. will bring back the Festival of Lights on Dec. 3 and the Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, as well as additional experiences introduced last year during the reimagined holiday season.

This year’s Festival of Lights will include holiday favorites such as the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street.

The next morning, come back downtown for the Holiday Parade.

A tradition for more than 40 years, the parade will once again feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best marching bands. UNCG “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists 1aChord and N.C. A&T Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross will serve as grand marshals.

Among other activities, Tinsel Town will return to LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Organizers are hoping for 100 trees to be purchased and uniquely decorated by a local corporation, group, nonprofit or family.

Community members can vote for their favorite trees and the top five vote-getters will receive $500 donations to the nonprofit of their choice.