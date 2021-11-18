Holiday celebrations return

Festival of Lights, Holiday Parade
Downtown Greensboro Inc. will bring back the Festival of Lights on Dec. 3 and the Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, as well as additional experiences introduced last year during the reimagined holiday season.
This year’s Festival of Lights will include holiday favorites such as the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street.
The next morning, come back downtown for the Holiday Parade.
A tradition for more than 40 years, the parade will once again feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best marching bands. UNCG “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists 1aChord and N.C. A&T Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross will serve as grand marshals.
Among other activities, Tinsel Town will return to LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
Organizers are hoping for 100 trees to be purchased and uniquely decorated by a local corporation, group, nonprofit or family.
Community members can vote for their favorite trees and the top five vote-getters will receive $500 donations to the nonprofit of their choice.
Downtown in December is presented by Allegacy. For a list of activities, visit downtownindecember.org.
* * * *
What: Festival of Lights
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Downtown Greensboro
* * * *
What: Holiday Parade
When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Starts at North Greene Street and ends at East Lindsay Street
‘The Soul of Christmas’“The Soul of Christmas” will have audiences snapping their fingers, tapping their toes and clapping their hands.
The N.C. A&T Theatre Arts Program will journey into the world of joyful music, presenting holiday favorites such as “Handel’s Messiah,” “O Holy Night,” “This Christmas” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” performed by the Richard B. Harrison Players.
Seating will be limited to practice social distancing. Masks are required for audiences.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-21 and 3 p.m. Nov. 20-21
Where: Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T campus
Tickets: $17 adults, $11 seniors and non-A&T students, and $6 ages 12 and younger at 336-334-749 or ncataggies.com
Piedmont Winterfest The outdoor ice rink once again will be in the parking lot off West Lewis Street (near SouthEnd Brewing and Fat Tuesday).
Enjoy ice skating and curling from Friday, Nov. 19-Jan. 30.
From 7 to 9 p.m. Nov 19, Chick-fil-A will sponsor opening night activities. Admission will be $5 per skater. Bring nonperishable food items to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a voucher for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.
What: Piedmont Winterfest
When: Nov. 19-Jan. 30
Where: Parking lot off West Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro
Price: $12 per person (includes skates)
Information: piedmontwinterfest.com
Etc.: Skate trainers $5 an hour
‘A Christmas Carol’Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and Ebenezer Scrooge will return to the Triad this holiday season.
Seven years after the N.C. Shakespeare Festival shut its doors in High Point, a group of veteran actors from the company will revive its production of “A Christmas Carol.”
From Dec. 9-19, they will bring the play based on Charles Dickens’ novella to Well-Spring Retirement Community.
Theater actor, director and producer Meredith DiPaolo Stephens will produce “A Christmas Carol” under the umbrella of Goodly Frame Theatre.
What: “A Christmnas Carol,” presented by Goodly Frame Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 18-19
Where: The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, Well-Spring, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro
Tickets: Start at $25, available at goodlyframe.org
‘The Nutcracker’The Nutcracker Prince, Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy are back live on Triad stages this holiday season.
Last year, the pandemic prompted local ballet companies to perform on film or livestream performances.
This year, Greensboro Ballet will return to the Carolina Theatre to perform for a live audience.
The classic 1892 ballet tells the story of Clara Silberhaus and the Nutcracker that comes to life, accompanied by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score.
The Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, turns into a prince and escorts Clara to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets before bidding her farewell.
Here is a sample of local performances of “The Nutcracker.”
What: Greensboro Ballet
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 18-19; and 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro
Tickets: $20-$45 at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com; $5 off for seniors, ages 2 to 17, college students and military
* * * *
What: High Point Ballet
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 19; “Land of the Sweets” at 2 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Tickets: $30 to $35 for “The Nutcracker” and $25 for “Land of the Sweets” at highpointtheatre.com
* * * *
What: Dance Center of Greensboro
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 pm. Dec. 5
Where: High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Tickets: $20 at highpointtheatre.com
* * * *
What: UNC School of the Arts, Winston-Salem
When: Dec. 10-19
Where: Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem
Tickets: Start at $25 at uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx
Etc.: “Nutcracker On-Demand Experience” begins Dec. 20 and is $75
Handel’s ‘Messiah’Back in 2018, it seemed as if the city had seen the last performance of “Messiah.”
The Greensboro Oratorio Singers sang its 65th annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s sacred masterpiece. Then, it disbanded.
But in 2019, the Choral Society of Greensboro brought back “Messiah.” It skipped 2020 because of the pandemic.
Now it’s back, again.
What: “Messiah,” presented by the Choral Society of Greensboro volunteer community chorus
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro
Admission: Free, but donations are accepted
Information: carolinatheatre.com
GreenHill’s Winter ShowThe work of more than 50 artists will be on display at GreenHill gallery for its annual Winter Show.
The show, which runs from Dec. 5-Feb. 16, features wide-ranging contemporary works in paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and fiber.
All of the pieces showcased during the Winter Show are for sale. Proceeds provide vital economic support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
What: GreenHill’s annual Winter Show
When: Dec. 5-Feb. 16
Where: GreenHill gallery, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Admission: Free
Information: GreenHillNC.org
Etc.: A public opening will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the gallery.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.