 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

 David T Kindler, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, provided

GREENSBORO — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will come to the Greensboro Coliseum in October for the first time.

The Glow in the Dark Experience will visit the coliseum for the following shows:

• 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15; crash zone 10 a.m.

• 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; crash zone 5 p.m.

• 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16; crash zone noon.

Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $22 plus convenience and facility fees.

The family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ — light up the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles.

People are also reading…

Event performances also will feature a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Look for a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross. Special kids' pricing is available for all shows.

The Crash Zone pre-show party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance.

It provides fans access to the competition floor to see the designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase will supplies last.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-hit wonders of the 1970s

One-hit wonders of the 1970s

From folk bands like Mouth & MacNeal to rock groups like Nazareth, these recording artists all had one enduring popular song, but flamed out before they could replicate that success.

Eastern Music Festival in full swing

Eastern Music Festival in full swing

Most performances are at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., but there are also EMF Encircling the City visits to local libraries and some free recitals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Kaluuya is not in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' due to scheduling conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert