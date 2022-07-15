Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will come to the Greensboro Coliseum in October for the first time.

The Glow in the Dark Experience will visit the coliseum for the following shows:

• 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15; crash zone 10 a.m.

• 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; crash zone 5 p.m.

• 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16; crash zone noon.

Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $22 plus convenience and facility fees.

The family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ — light up the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles.

Event performances also will feature a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Look for a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross. Special kids' pricing is available for all shows.

The Crash Zone pre-show party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance.

It provides fans access to the competition floor to see the designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase will supplies last.