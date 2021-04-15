House of Dues member David Bolton finds his home in music and psycology

“I never heard anything like it in my life. He was magical,” Bolton remembers. “Johnny Hammond, he was enthralled. It was really just a magical moment back there — me and Logie and Guitar Slim. And that really fired me up about blues because I never really had ever heard anything like that. It was just unbelievable what he could do.”

Around 2010, for a Fat Tuesday gig, Bolton showed off what he could do with a loose ensemble of locals dubbed the House of Dues with Chuck Cotton and a young Sam Fribush. The band also included West End Mambo’s Steve Blake on sax.

“We played a gig. (It) went well, (and I) said, ‘Let’s do a little demo,’ so we can get some gigs. We recorded that first record ‘Gimme Some Hotcakes,’ (and it) went really well, so we just kept playing, and eventually we were gigging around and it just stuck.”

Bolton also had a band called the Stovepipes with Robin Doby and has performed in a group with Fantasia Barrino’s aunt Jackie Dawkins on lead vocals.

The House of Dues went to Memphis in 2012 for the International Blues Challenge and won it. A year later, the band released “Cross That Line.” Ostensibly a blues band, HOD proves it’s pretty adept at interstellar exploration with “Space Is Ra Place,” a trippy homage to the spaciest astronaut in jazz, Sun Ra.