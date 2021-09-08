How did UNCG trio fare on this week's 'America's Got Talent?'

GREENSBORO — A trio of UNCG students will not advance to next week's season final on "America's Got Talent."
The trio 1aChord received plenty of praise, but not enough votes from the public to make the last round of NBC's talent competition.
They were among 11 acts competing this week. Six acts were sent home on Wednesday night's show after Tuesday night's performances.
Last week, the public chose the first batch of five finalists. Wednesday's five choices will join them in next week's final.
Those 10 remaining acts will compete in the Sept. 14 show. Judges will choose the ultimate winner on Sept. 15.
On the show that aired Aug. 10, Christoff Hairston, Julian Kennedy and Tavis Cunningham won a spot in the semifinals with their cover of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M.
On Tuesday night's show, they sang a gospel-style rendition of The Police's "Every Breath You Take" backed by a choir.
The performance won praise from judges Simon Cowell, model Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandell and actress Sofia Vergara.
“It was so amazing!” Klum said. "I just love what you’ve done to the song. ... You blew the roof off this building."
Vergara called it "spectacular."
Added Cowell: "You guys just laid down a marker for what we’re looking for in the final. I honestly think this performance may change your life."
In “America’s Got Talent,” acts from across the United States show a range of abilities such as singing, dancing, comedy, magic and stunts. Those who make it into the live episodes compete against each other for votes from both the judges and public in order to reach the final.
The winner receives a $1 million annuity and will headline a show in Las Vegas.
UNCG has been sharing updates with the campus and encouraging its community to vote for 1aChord through social media channels.
All three members of 1aChord are enrolled in the university's College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Hairston, a Greensboro native, graduated from Weaver Academy and is majoring in music. Kennedy, from High Point, is a jazz studies major with a concentration in piano performance. Cunningham is from Raeford and a musical theatre major.
Before their performance, the trio told the judges they had met “by happenstance” in UNCG’s cafeteria six weeks before they appeared on the “America’s Got Talent” audition show. It turned out that they share similar musical interests.
“We were like, OK, let’s think about some songs that we know,” Hairston said. “And because we’re all church babies, one came up. We said, let’s sing a little bit out of that.”