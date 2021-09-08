How did UNCG trio fare on this week's 'America's Got Talent?'

Added Cowell: "You guys just laid down a marker for what we’re looking for in the final. I honestly think this performance may change your life."

In “America’s Got Talent,” acts from across the United States show a range of abilities such as singing, dancing, comedy, magic and stunts. Those who make it into the live episodes compete against each other for votes from both the judges and public in order to reach the final.

The winner receives a $1 million annuity and will headline a show in Las Vegas.

UNCG has been sharing updates with the campus and encouraging its community to vote for 1aChord through social media channels.

All three members of 1aChord are enrolled in the university's College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Hairston, a Greensboro native, graduated from Weaver Academy and is majoring in music. Kennedy, from High Point, is a jazz studies major with a concentration in piano performance. Cunningham is from Raeford and a musical theatre major.

Before their performance, the trio told the judges they had met “by happenstance” in UNCG’s cafeteria six weeks before they appeared on the “America’s Got Talent” audition show. It turned out that they share similar musical interests.