Improvisation drives F-Art Ensemble

It’s off the charts. When F-Art Ensemble has a show-up, anything goes. The members might be holding traditional instruments, but what they do with them often boggles the mind. Shades of Sun Ra, Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart Stockhausen, Ornette Coleman, the Beatles and the Art Institute of Chicago flicker through the band’s emanations, competing with original compositions ranging from the sublime to the obscene.
Gil Fray (reeds, keyboards, vocals), David Doyle (French horn, guitar and mandolin), Jeff Weishinger (acoustic and electric bass) and John Pasquini (violin) were the core members, but the ensemble has soaked up a who’s who of Greensboro’s finest musical free-thinkers over the years.
“You don’t join F-Art, you kinda float in and float out,” says multi-instrumentalist Doug Baker, a former Treva Spontaine and the Graphic cast member who frequently joined in with the group in its latter incarnation. “It could be extremely beautiful or extremely ugly, and there’s not a whole lot of in-between.”
Audience reactions varied widely. Observers at the urban Mack and Mack venue in later years, after the bands hiatus from 1989-2009, were more sophisticated or perhaps just a tad older and more tolerant.
“Because we were all over the place, usually it’d be amusement or they’d just plain walk out if they didn’t like it,” founding member and keyboardist Gil Fray remembers. But the older gigs from the early ‘80s were somewhat rowdier. “Occasionally somebody would start shouting at us,” Frey says about gigs at the Nightshade Cafe. One Tate Street denizen who was a regular attendee often seemed to have an out-of-body experience. “He’d start saying, ‘Man, your music is gonna make me blast off!’ And he’d start doing push-ups. Just normal everyday common folk. Anything and everything went.”
But even though the performance looked and sounded chaotic to outsiders, Baker says there were protocols that needed to be observed. “Every now and then, there’d be somebody, who, for whatever reason, would just bash away, saw away or do whatever their instrument is, and just bang away at it and not really pay attention to anything else.” The better moments, he says, were always when people were listening to each other, hearing what was going on, picking up on things.
“It’s all listening,” says David Doyle, who plays French horn in in the Greensboro Symphony, a post he’s held for nearly four decades. “I think that’s one of the big things we’ve tried to express to people who’ve joined us. You listen and fit in. Sometimes the silence is as big a part of the music as the music is. It was always a process of, ‘You can play with us, but you’ve gotta be listening and fitting in somehow.’”
Those musical conversations required some familiarity with classical music. “Classical music improvisation, especially for a keyboardist is just de rigueur,” says Fray, who these days is a performing artist at the UNC School of the Arts and the School of Dance, accompanying ballet classes. “I’m talking about Bach, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Debussy. They all improvised a fair amount in public. It was assumed that you’d improvise as part in a program. I’ve always incorporated improvisation into classical performances.”
Even though the classics played an important role in F Art’s sound, F-Art’s renderings were not what chamber music enthusiasts were accustomed to hearing. “Just go into anything and everything,” Frey says. “Explore inside the piano. My typical MO is to open an instrument up and the whole thing is available. The insides, the whole instrument, the strings, anything you could do on the strings directly is fun for me to experiment with as well.”
The band also collaborated, recorded and performed with avant-garde musical interpreter Eugene Chadbourne, in 1980 when F-Art had the use of Curry. Auditorium for a week and recorded an evening with Chadbourne. Doyle and Frey discovered an extra added attraction when they played the tape back for the first tine.
“The (tape) machine in the recital hall had a bit of defect in that it wasn’t properly shielded, so we were picking up radio signals,” Frey says. “What we were picking up was the interruption of an A&T football game about the Klan-Nazi shooting. So that’s how we found out about it, from hearing back our playback — it bleeds through occasionally on that tape.”
“I don’t hesitate working in anything and everything that’s of interest to me,” Frey affirms. ”I’m not shy about that because for me, performance stage or performance space, I’m safe.”
But his safety was in jeopardy one night at the Nightshade backing notoriously offensive performance artist G.G. Allin. “I was sitting in, playing this little Casio keyboard, and he threw a beer at me about 10 minutes in.”
Allin threw a half-full beer bottle that missed, shattering against the wall, shorting out the Casio that Keith Roscoe had loaned him for the gig. Allin says, “Keith dared me to do it, so he laughed and said he’d write it off on insurance.”
