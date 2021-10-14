Improvisation drives F-Art Ensemble

Even though the classics played an important role in F Art’s sound, F-Art’s renderings were not what chamber music enthusiasts were accustomed to hearing. “Just go into anything and everything,” Frey says. “Explore inside the piano. My typical MO is to open an instrument up and the whole thing is available. The insides, the whole instrument, the strings, anything you could do on the strings directly is fun for me to experiment with as well.”

The band also collaborated, recorded and performed with avant-garde musical interpreter Eugene Chadbourne, in 1980 when F-Art had the use of Curry. Auditorium for a week and recorded an evening with Chadbourne. Doyle and Frey discovered an extra added attraction when they played the tape back for the first tine.

“The (tape) machine in the recital hall had a bit of defect in that it wasn’t properly shielded, so we were picking up radio signals,” Frey says. “What we were picking up was the interruption of an A&T football game about the Klan-Nazi shooting. So that’s how we found out about it, from hearing back our playback — it bleeds through occasionally on that tape.”

“I don’t hesitate working in anything and everything that’s of interest to me,” Frey affirms. ”I’m not shy about that because for me, performance stage or performance space, I’m safe.”