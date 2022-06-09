In Tune to open Creative Greensboro's summer, fall Residency at the Hyers

GREENSBORO — In Tune Inc. will open the summer and fall sessions of Creative Greensboro's Residency at the Hyers.

From June 20 to 26, In Tune will offer one week of music and singing workshops, masterclasses, open mic nights and performances.

The organization was among 10 Guilford County-based artists and groups selected in the spring for the program from June to October, to create and premiere dramatic, musical and dance productions.

The groups will receive rent-free access to the city-owned, 88-seat black box theater located at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The program provides one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations.

Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture, announced the first Residencies at the Hyers in August 2021.

For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

All In Tune events are free, with donations encouraged to help In Tune continue its mission to provide the community with free music and singing lessons.

“We will be showcasing the various ways that music benefits the community,” In Tune Artistic Director Josh Sauls said in Thursday's news release from the city.

“This week-long residency will also allow us to gain more exposure and potential opportunities for partnerships and sponsorships with local organizations so that we may continue to be a benefit to the community," Sauls said.

For more information, visit www.intunegso.com.

To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

In Tune Residency Schedule

June 20, 6-9 p.m.: Vocal Techniques Class

June 21, 6-9 p.m.: Musician Workshop/Jam Session

June 22, 6-9 p.m.: Dance Class to Various Styles of Music

June 23, 6-9 p.m.: Poetry Night to Soft Instrumental Music

June 24, 7-10 p.m.: Open Mic night

June 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Dance class to various styles of music from 11 a.m. to noon, health awareness from noon to 12:30 p.m., dance class from 1 to 2 p.m., health awareness from 2 to 2:30 p.m., In Tune summer concert from 5 to 7 p.m.

June 26, 1-4 p.m.: Thank You event/networking with artists and collaborators.