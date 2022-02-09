Indigo Girls, Joshua Bell, Winston Duke to join UNCG's Concert and Lecture Series

GREENSBORO — UNC Greensboro’s Concert and Lecture Series, the longest-running series of its kind in North Carolina, celebrates its 110th season with a lineup of world renowned artists.

Winston Duke, star of the blockbuster Marvel Comics movie "Black Panther," will speak Aug. 26.

Celebrated violinist Joshua Bell will perform Oct. 3.

Brooklyn-based artist Shaun Leonardo will appear Oct. 13. His work has been featured at the Guggenheim Museum, the High Line and New Museum, and recently profiled in the New York Times and CNN.

Leonardo's performance practice, anchored by his work in Assembly — a diversion program for court-involved youth at the Brooklyn-based arts nonprofit Recess — is participatory and invested in a process of embodiment.

Urban Bush Women will perform Oct. 14. The dance company weaves contemporary dance, music, and text with history, culture, and spiritual traditions of the African Diaspora.

The Indigo Girls will perform Jan. 13, 2023. The folk-rock duo has been the voice of a generation since its start in Atlanta.