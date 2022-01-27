It's a Go! February 2022

Happening all month:
February is Black History Month
Exhibit: “Make My Presence Known” featuring Artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, Nick Cave and Alison Saar, Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org
Exhibit: Lorraine O’Grady: “Both/And,” Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org
Feb. 1
DVD release: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
Feb. 1-16
Exhibit: Winter Show, GreenHill Center for N.C. Art, greenhillnc.org
Feb. 2-5
Theater: “Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu/events
Feb. 3
Concert: The Beach Boys, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Feb. 3-6
Theaters: “The Vagina Monologues,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu/events
Feb. 4
Concert: Ricardo Montaner, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Event: “Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Concert: Garrison Keillor and the Hoperful Gospel Quartet, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
New movies: “Jackass Forever” (Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera) and “Moonfall” (Josh Gad, Halle Berry)
Feb. 4-6
Theater: “Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour,” Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Feb. 5
Concert: No Limit Reunion Tour with Master P, Mystikal and others, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Viva la Muerte, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Concert: Jim Stafford and John Ford Coley, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26
Theater: “Wake Up, Brother Bear!” Theatre for Young People, Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, uncg.edu
Feb. 6
Lecture: Author Margaret Atwood, virtual presentation, uncg.edu
Feb. 8
DVD release: “Encanto,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” “King Richard”
Feb. 9
Concert: Tomlin United featuring Pat Barrett, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 10
New movies: “Blacklight” (Liam Neeson)
Feb. 10-12
Theater: “Time Like Water,” High Point University, highpoint.edu/theater/tickets
Feb. 11
Concert: Billy Strings, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Comedy: The 2GNC Comedy All Star Show, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
New movies: “Death on the Nile” (Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot), “Marry Me” (Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson)
Feb. 11-20
Theater: “Dreamgirls,” Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org
Feb. 12
Festival: Wine & Chocolate Festival, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Comedy: No Remorse Comedy Tour starring Mike Epps, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Event: Andy Gross Live, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Heather Headley with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Event: Lifted Voices: African American History with costumed interpreters, Greensboro History Museum, greensborohistory.org
Theater: “Encounter” with Walter Johnson, Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com/2022
Concert: 3 Chambers Tour featuring Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and GZA, Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com
Feb. 13
Event: Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Concert: Opus concert with Greensboro Big Band Valentine’s Day Swing Dance, Greensboro Cultural Center, creativegreensboro.com
Feb. 14
Concert: The Ghosts of Liberty, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 15
Movie: “Stormy Weather,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Lecture: Yusef Salaam, Guilford College Bryan Series, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Feb. 16
DVD release: “Eternals”
Feb. 17
Concert: Home Free “Dive Bar Saints” tour, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Feb. 18
Concert: The Temptations and The Four Tops, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Concert: An Evening with the Machine (Pink Floyd tribute band), High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
New movies: “Dog” (Channing Tatum)
New movies: “Uncharted” (Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg)
Feb. 18-19
Event: 19th annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 18-26
Theater: “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Taylor Theatre, uncg.edu
Feb. 19
Concert: Anthony Harrison, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Concert: Yevgeny Kutik with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Concert: Darin & Brooke Aldridge, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Theater: “Ms. Mary & the Boys,” Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Feb. 20
Dance: Hope Fest 4 Hunger at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Event: African Arts and Culture Day featuring Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble, Centennial Station Arts Center, High Point, highpointarts.org
Feb. 22
DVD release: “House of Gucci,” “American Underdog”
Feb. 23-March 6
Theater: Disney’s touring “The Lion King,” Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Feb. 24
Theater: “Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 24-26
Theater: “Detroit 67,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu/events
Feb. 25
Concert: Camel City Yacht Club, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
New movie: “The Desperate Hour” (Theo James, Naomi Watts), “The Devil’s Light” (Virginia Madsen)
Feb. 25-27
Theater: “Sherlock Holmes & the Baker Street Irregulars,” Kernersville Little Theatre, kltheatre.com
Feb. 26
Concert: Winter Jam with Skillet, Colton Dixon and others, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: MoSoul, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Comedy: Jon Reep, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Lecture: Actress Geena Davis, UNCG Auditorium, uncg.edu
Feb. 27