It's a Go! February 2022
Happening all month:

February is Black History Month

Exhibit: “Make My Presence Known” featuring Artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, Nick Cave and Alison Saar, Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Exhibit: Lorraine O’Grady: “Both/And,” Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Feb. 1

DVD release: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

Feb. 1-16

Exhibit: Winter Show, GreenHill Center for N.C. Art, greenhillnc.org

Feb. 2-5

Theater: “Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu/events

Feb. 3

Concert: The Beach Boys, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Feb. 3-6

Theaters: “The Vagina Monologues,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu/events

Feb. 4

Concert: Ricardo Montaner, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Event: “Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Garrison Keillor and the Hoperful Gospel Quartet, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

New movies: “Jackass Forever” (Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera) and “Moonfall” (Josh Gad, Halle Berry)

Feb. 4-6

Theater: “Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour,” Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Feb. 5

Concert: No Limit Reunion Tour with Master P, Mystikal and others, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Viva la Muerte, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Jim Stafford and John Ford Coley, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26

Theater: “Wake Up, Brother Bear!” Theatre for Young People, Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, uncg.edu

Feb. 6

Lecture: Author Margaret Atwood, virtual presentation, uncg.edu

Feb. 8

DVD release: “Encanto,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” “King Richard”

Feb. 9

Concert: Tomlin United featuring Pat Barrett, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 10

New movies: “Blacklight” (Liam Neeson)

Feb. 10-12

Theater: “Time Like Water,” High Point University, highpoint.edu/theater/tickets

Feb. 11

Concert: Billy Strings, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Comedy: The 2GNC Comedy All Star Show, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movies: “Death on the Nile” (Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot), “Marry Me” (Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson)

Feb. 11-20

Theater: “Dreamgirls,” Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

Feb. 12

Festival: Wine & Chocolate Festival, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Comedy: No Remorse Comedy Tour starring Mike Epps, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Event: Andy Gross Live, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Heather Headley with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Event: Lifted Voices: African American History with costumed interpreters, Greensboro History Museum, greensborohistory.org

Theater: “Encounter” with Walter Johnson, Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com/2022

Concert: 3 Chambers Tour featuring Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and GZA, Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

Feb. 13

Event: Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Opus concert with Greensboro Big Band Valentine’s Day Swing Dance, Greensboro Cultural Center, creativegreensboro.com

Feb. 14

Concert: The Ghosts of Liberty, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 15

Movie: “Stormy Weather,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Lecture: Yusef Salaam, Guilford College Bryan Series, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Feb. 16

DVD release: “Eternals”

Feb. 17

Concert: Home Free “Dive Bar Saints” tour, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Feb. 18

Concert: The Temptations and The Four Tops, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: An Evening with the Machine (Pink Floyd tribute band), High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

New movies: “Dog” (Channing Tatum)

New movies: “Uncharted” (Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg)

Feb. 18-19

Event: 19th annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 18-26

Theater: “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Taylor Theatre, uncg.edu

Feb. 19

Concert: Anthony Harrison, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Yevgeny Kutik with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Darin & Brooke Aldridge, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Theater: “Ms. Mary & the Boys,” Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Feb. 20

Dance: Hope Fest 4 Hunger at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Event: African Arts and Culture Day featuring Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble, Centennial Station Arts Center, High Point, highpointarts.org

Feb. 22

DVD release: “House of Gucci,” “American Underdog”

Feb. 23-March 6

Theater: Disney’s touring “The Lion King,” Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Feb. 24

Theater: “Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 24-26

Theater: “Detroit 67,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu/events

Feb. 25

Concert: Camel City Yacht Club, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movie: “The Desperate Hour” (Theo James, Naomi Watts), “The Devil’s Light” (Virginia Madsen)

Feb. 25-27

Theater: “Sherlock Holmes & the Baker Street Irregulars,” Kernersville Little Theatre, kltheatre.com

Feb. 26

Concert: Winter Jam with Skillet, Colton Dixon and others, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: MoSoul, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Comedy: Jon Reep, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Lecture: Actress Geena Davis, UNCG Auditorium, uncg.edu

Feb. 27

Concert: UNCG Symphony Orchestra, UNCG Auditorium, uncg.edu

Theater: “The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer,” Triad Stage, ttnc.org

+5 
Margaret Atwood (copy)

Margaret Atwood will speak at UNCG.

 GEORGE WHITESIDE, PROVIDED
+5 
Geena Davis (copy)

Actor Geena Davis will speak as part of the UNCG Concert and Lecture Series.

 Invision

All events are subject to change. Check with the venue before you go. See websites for COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

