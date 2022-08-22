It's a Go! September 2022

Sept. 1
Lecture: By the Book Series: Trauma in the Civil War’s Final Campaign, Greensboro History Museum, greensborohistory.org
Sept. 1-10
Exhibit: "The Eye and the Ear: Animations by Marry Ellen Bute," Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org
Sept. 1-24
Theater: "Beehive: The 60s Musical," Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Sept. 1-Nov. 5
Exhibit: "Presence," GreenHill Center for NC Art, greenhillnc.org
Sept. 2
New movie: "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul."
Sept. 3
Sept. 3-4
Festival: John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point, coltranejazzfest.com
Event: Repticon reptile show, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
Sept. 4
Sept. 5
Sept. 6
Sept. 7
Sept. 8
Sept. 8-10
Theater: "Stop Kiss," Greensboro College, greensboro.edu
Sept. 9
New movie: "Barbarian"
Sept. 9-10
Comedy: N.C. Comedy Fest 2022 with Eric Trundy and Eeland Stribling, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Sept. 9-11
Festival: Festival: N.C. Folk Fest, downtown Greensboro, ncfolkfestival.com
Festival: Gears & Guitars music event, downtown Winston-Salem, winstonsalemcycling.com
Sept. 10
Concert: Country singer Alan Jackson, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Sept. 11
Sept. 12
Sept. 13
Sept. 13-18
Theater: "Mean Girls," Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Sept. 14
Sept. 15
Sept. 16
New movies: "The Woman King," "See How They Run"
Event: Guilford Native American Association 45th Annual Pow Wow 2022, Country Park in Greensboro, guilfordnative.com
Sept. 16-25
Theater: Kernersville Little Theatre's "Proof," James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville, kltheatre.com
Sept. 17
Concert: Mary J. Blige, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: 1964 The Tribute Beatles tribute band, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Sept. 17-18
Comedy: Damon Wayans, Comedy Zone, thecomedyzone.com
Sept. 18
Festival: Greensboro Pride Festival, downtown Greensboro, greensboropride.org
Sept. 19
Sept. 20
Sept. 21
Sept. 22
New movie: "Dark Harvest"
Sept. 22-23: Festival: Manhattan Short Film Festival, High Point Theatre, highpoinththeatre.com
Sept. 23
Event: A Night of Restoration with Mandisa, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
New movies: "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales," "Don't Worry Darling"
Concert: Country singer Joe Nichols," Ziggy's Space in High Point, ziggys.space
Sept. 24
Event: Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival, White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Lil Durk & Friends, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Mariachi Cobre, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Concert: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson, High Point Theatre, highpoinththeatre.com
Sept. 25
Event: Blue's Clues & You Live on Stage, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Sept. 26
Sept. 27
Sept. 28
Sept. 29
Sept. 30
Concert: Los Tigres del Notre, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
New movies: "Smile," "Bros"
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Theater: "A Midsummer Night's Dream," UNCG, vpa.uncg.edu
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Theater: High Point Community Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors," High Point Theatre, highpoinththeatre.com