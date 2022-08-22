 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's a Go! September 2022

Sept. 1

Lecture: By the Book Series: Trauma in the Civil War’s Final Campaign, Greensboro History Museum, greensborohistory.org

Sept. 1-10

Exhibit: "The Eye and the Ear: Animations by Marry Ellen Bute," Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Sept. 1-24

Theater: "Beehive: The 60s Musical," Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Sept. 1-Nov. 5

Exhibit: "Presence," GreenHill Center for NC Art, greenhillnc.org

Sept. 2

New movie: "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul."

Sept. 3

Sept. 3-4

Festival: John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point, coltranejazzfest.com

Event: Repticon reptile show, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Sept. 4

Sept. 5

Sept. 6

Sept. 7

Sept. 8

Sept. 8-10

Theater: "Stop Kiss," Greensboro College, greensboro.edu

Sept. 9

New movie: "Barbarian"

Sept. 9-10

Comedy: N.C. Comedy Fest 2022 with Eric Trundy and Eeland Stribling, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Sept. 9-11

Festival: Festival: N.C. Folk Fest, downtown Greensboro, ncfolkfestival.com

Festival: Gears & Guitars music event, downtown Winston-Salem, winstonsalemcycling.com

Sept. 10

Concert: Country singer Alan Jackson, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Sept. 13

Sept. 13-18

Theater: "Mean Girls," Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

New movies: "The Woman King," "See How They Run"

Event: Guilford Native American Association 45th Annual Pow Wow 2022, Country Park in Greensboro, guilfordnative.com

Sept. 16-25

Theater: Kernersville Little Theatre's "Proof," James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville, kltheatre.com

Sept. 17

Concert: Mary J. Blige, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: 1964 The Tribute Beatles tribute band, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Sept. 17-18

Comedy: Damon Wayans, Comedy Zone, thecomedyzone.com

Sept. 18

Festival: Greensboro Pride Festival, downtown Greensboro, greensboropride.org

Sept. 19

Sept. 20

Sept. 21

Sept. 22

New movie: "Dark Harvest"

Sept. 22-23: Festival: Manhattan Short Film Festival, High Point Theatre, highpoinththeatre.com

Sept. 23

Event: A Night of Restoration with Mandisa, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movies: "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales," "Don't Worry Darling"

Concert: Country singer Joe Nichols," Ziggy's Space in High Point, ziggys.space

Sept. 24

Event: Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival, White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Lil Durk & Friends, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Mariachi Cobre, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson, High Point Theatre, highpoinththeatre.com

Sept. 25

Event: Blue's Clues & You Live on Stage, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Sept. 26

Sept. 27

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Concert: Los Tigres del Notre, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

New movies: "Smile," "Bros"

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Theater: "A Midsummer Night's Dream," UNCG, vpa.uncg.edu

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Theater: High Point Community Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors," High Point Theatre, highpoinththeatre.com

