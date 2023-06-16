EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING: This Sunday, people in LeBauer Park will be treated to a nice brunch bundle of “Bluegrass & Biscuits.” The free event is hosted by Lawn Service, owned by Little Brother Brewing, and features multiple bluegrass bands and sweets from Spinnamon’s. Guests can groove to the music and enjoy the food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.