EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING: This Sunday, people in LeBauer Park will be treated to a nice brunch bundle of “Bluegrass & Biscuits.” The free event is hosted by Lawn Service, owned by Little Brother Brewing, and features multiple bluegrass bands and sweets from Spinnamon’s. Guests can groove to the music and enjoy the food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today