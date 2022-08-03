Janke Seltsam finds songwriting inspiration in repetition, nature and a fever

Janke Seltsam creates music that they hope will “make people feel less alone.”

“It’s been special to hear that my music has helped people get through a hard time,” Seltsam said. “And that’s what it’s done for me as well, and it’s something I want to do when I make music.”

Seltsam compares songwriting to jotting in a diary and sees it also as a way to connect to nature.

In a recent interview, they spoke about recording lo-fi music in high school, about repetition in the creative process and about writing when they had a fever.

How did you get interested in music?

I graduated from UNCG in 2012, and I left for a while, traveled a bit to do music, and then I came back here in 2019. So, it’s been cool to be back home.

I don’t think there was ever a conscious moment when I decided to pursue music. I think it was very innate. I remember being a kid and just being consumed with the desire to play the drums and to play guitar. It’s all I wanted to do. I definitely gre up with music in the house. My mom was a violinist, and she was always playing at home and teaching lessons and performing gigs.

As a kid, I would go to gigs with her and sit and listen. I also was always obsessed with orchestras and choirs, this idea of people becoming an entity or frequency.

In high school, I did a project on lo-fi music and recorded this little demo on an old four-track. People were like, “You can sing!” And I was genuinely shocked. I’d never really thought that, but it opened a lot of doors for me and helped me travel.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

I listen to a lot of Elliott Smith and Cat Power and The Cranberries, and I think you can definitely hear that. I also really like Julianna Barwick a lot. Definitely Joni Mitchell also. I feel that if you’re a singer/songwriter and not listening to Joni, I don’t know what you’re doing.

How would you describe your music?

That’s always hard. Maybe sad choir music. I always enjoy writing about nature. Kind of hard to talk about feelings sometimes, but you can always sing about the rocks and the moon.

What’s your creative process like?

A lot of repetition, a lot of repetition. I feel sorry for anyone who’s ever lived with me. I will often find a chord pattern I like, and play it over and over while I try different melodies. A lot of it does not stick. But when you hit that vein, you’re like, “Ah! This is it.”

I feel more like a writer than a musician. I’m not the most technically skilled musician. So, I’ll often have a hard time trying to translate what I’ve written into four chords. But I’ll definitely write a lot first.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Enya. Mainly, I’d want to see Enya live. I’d play one song and then let her take over. That would be pretty cool.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower?

I’m pretty shy about karaoke, mainly because I like to sing a lot of sad songs. But if I’m feeling frisky, my go-to song is “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain. People tend to like that one.

Do you have a favorite song that you like to perform?

I like to perform songs people want to hear. There’s a song called “If I Die From Watching TV” that I wrote when I was 20, and I had a fever. Everyone likes it, and people will often sing it with me. I feel I should maybe write more music when I’m sick. It’s also an easier song to play.

What’s next for you?

I’ve been taking a break and doing a lot of writing. I feel excited to start putting that to music. I haven’t done an album in a while. So that is, right now, my goal.

A lot of writing to me is processing, so a lot of it is like writing in a diary, almost. I’m writing a lot about places I’ve been, places I’ve lived.