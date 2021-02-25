Jason Kraack uses pandemic time to self-record new album, 'Turn Around'

Jason Kraack is a shapeshifter. Most of his professional life has been spent inhabiting the skins of others.
From singing and dancing under various personas at Walt Disney World to portraying Jean Valjean in a national tour of Les Miserables, Kraack used the skills acquired in getting his undergraduate and master's degrees from UNCG.
The singer admits to being somewhat of a late bloomer in the musical education process. “I finished my undergraduate degree there as a 30-something-year-old, and I got a master's degree as a 42-year-old,” Kraak said recently by phone from his Greensboro home. “I was in classes with kids who were not born when I was in college the first time. It was a lesson in humility for sure. It reignited my passion for learning, for reinvention, my love of music.”
With the music industry on pause because of the pandemic, Kraack decided to fulfill a lifelong dream put out an album of his own compositions.
"I've written music before, but I've never published it,” the singer says. “So I decided to write and publish an album. I did it all by myself, had nobody to help because we're quarantined and we're making music in a vacuum. I just kinda put all the pieces together and came up with 10 songs.”
The album is called “Turn Around,” a one-man band project. Kraack wrote all the music, played all the instruments, produced, recorded, edited and mastered the release.
It's a mix of genres and styles. “I've learned since I've been trying to promote the album that the styles it's written in are alt-rock, slowcore and indietronica,” he says. But he quickly admits that labels are not his thing. “I didn't know these things existed, had no idea. So I'm not trying to make it any sound, I'm just trying to recreate what I hear inside my head.”
Kraack was introduced to the concept of hearing a piece unspooling in his head by professor Kevin Geraldi, director of Instrumental Ensembles and associate professor of conducting at UNCG. “It's like aural vision," Kraack explains. “He looks at the score, then imagines it in his head. I've used it to really great effect in my music theater work.”
Then you have to get that song out of your head and into the ear canals of your audience in a way that holds their interest and touches their soul. Kraack accomplishes that on “Do You Remember,” with a Stevie Wonder soul-drenched feel. Kraack says his muse for soul delivery was Ray Charles, whom he paraphrases as saying that all music is soul music.
“Turn Around,” funk-studded soul interrupted midway with some doo-wop laid in was Kraack's Prince impersonation, by way of Billy Joel. Kraack admits that his head vision interpretation of other performers doesn't always sync up with what comes out eventually.
“I was trying to emulate Prince, basically," he says. “I don't know that I got there at all. It's something totally different, but it's inspired by that. Billy Joel is one of my first influences, that's why I play the piano. I definitely wanted to play his music. All of these influences kind of coalesce and come together, and then whatever pops out is whatever pops out.”
But this composition was much more than a Prince knock-off. Kraack was living this song, and his pain and anguish shine through. He had gone down to Florida to record, but was hit with such a bout of homesickness, missing his wife and two young children so badly that he felt he had hit a brick wall.
“I was just swimming in self-loathing, and frustration and I decided to take a drive and it was just awful and rainy and gray. I stopped when the rain stopped, got out of my car and tried to refocus myself, get rid of some of the negative energy. I saw the gray sky and I turned around toward the setting sun, and the sky was just ignited with this blaze of light.”
That head thing kicked in, and he rushed back to his studio to try to make something happen with that blaze of light illuminating the inside of his cranium. A funky bassline kicked in on the way back that starts it out and the whole song was done quickly.
“I've had a couple of experiences where a lyric came out really quickly, but I've never been able to, from scratch, create a thing in under an hour. The rest of the album sprang from that moment of creativity,” he said.
“Shoulder by the Side of the Road” has a loungey, cabaret feel with the lyrical impact of Billy Holliday performing “Strange Fruit" or Nina Simone's “Mississipppi Goddam.” Kraack's inspiration for the song was the June 5 incident in Buffalo when a policeman shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground during a George Floyd protest.
“I saw this old man who was very skinny and tall, and he was just trying to talk to the soldiers, the police actually, just trying to reason with them. And one of them pushed him and he fell back and cracked his head open, right on the side of the road. The image of that old man trying to talk the jackbooted soldiers down from their unforgiving beating of people, it just struck me as something that needed to have a mirror.”
It'll be bit different for Kraack, baring his own soul to an audience instead of inhabiting someone else's inner and outerwear, but he's up for the challenge. “I'm not at all ashamed to bare my soul, but the fact that it is my words is absolutely a new development,” he acknowledges.
“I've done a little bit of live work with this music, but not as much as I'd like to, so I'm not sure how that's gonna feel yet. I hope the fact that it's based in real world, real life, totally accessible feelings will engage an audience.”
