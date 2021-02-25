Jason Kraack uses pandemic time to self-record new album, 'Turn Around'

It's a mix of genres and styles. “I've learned since I've been trying to promote the album that the styles it's written in are alt-rock, slowcore and indietronica,” he says. But he quickly admits that labels are not his thing. “I didn't know these things existed, had no idea. So I'm not trying to make it any sound, I'm just trying to recreate what I hear inside my head.”

Kraack was introduced to the concept of hearing a piece unspooling in his head by professor Kevin Geraldi, director of Instrumental Ensembles and associate professor of conducting at UNCG. “It's like aural vision," Kraack explains. “He looks at the score, then imagines it in his head. I've used it to really great effect in my music theater work.”

Then you have to get that song out of your head and into the ear canals of your audience in a way that holds their interest and touches their soul. Kraack accomplishes that on “Do You Remember,” with a Stevie Wonder soul-drenched feel. Kraack says his muse for soul delivery was Ray Charles, whom he paraphrases as saying that all music is soul music.

“Turn Around,” funk-studded soul interrupted midway with some doo-wop laid in was Kraack's Prince impersonation, by way of Billy Joel. Kraack admits that his head vision interpretation of other performers doesn't always sync up with what comes out eventually.