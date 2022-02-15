 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jazz singer Diana Krall schedules Oct. 16 performance in Greensboro
Diana Krall

Krall

 Mary McCartney, Provided

GREENSBORO — Award-winning jazz singer Diana Krall has expanded her national tour with an Oct. 16 stop in Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com.

Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To read more about her music and numerous awards, visit tangercenter.com/news or facebook.com/dianakrall.

