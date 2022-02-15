Jazz singer Diana Krall schedules Oct. 16 performance in Greensboro

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Award-winning jazz singer Diana Krall has expanded her national tour with an Oct. 16 stop in Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com.
Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To read more about her music and numerous awards, visit tangercenter.com/news or facebook.com/dianakrall.
