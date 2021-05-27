Joe Shelton makes his way through beach music, bluegrass and into old-time

“I had inadvertently plunked down in the middle of that music scene. Then I ran into some people playing old-time, went up to Fiddlers Grove, which I should have been going to while I was in high school in Statesville. But I wasn’t. Went up there and ran into old-time music. I had a guitar, bought a fiddle, bought a banjo, had a little flirtation with bluegrass banjo, then I ran into old-time, and that turned my head. And that was it for me.”

Shelton quickly showed an affinity for repairing old-time instruments, as well as playing them.

“About the time I got interested and ran into old-time music, before I was in the business, I just started buying some instruments. I had a banjo and mountain dulcimers which I still play a fair amount, and mandolins. I would buy used, cheap instruments, and work on them myself. They would need something eventually, and I was fairly handy at figuring it out.”

That hastened his exit from corporate world, and in 1983, he went to work for David Sheppard at his store on Spring Garden Street, repairing instruments and teaching, remaining there until Sheppard closed the store in 2003.

Shelton also started playing gigs with Sheppard and Manring, who also worked at Sheppard’s giving lessons.