Joe Shelton makes his way through beach music, bluegrass and into old-time

Playing high and lonesome old-time music has its benefits. But few participants get invited to come down from the mountain and hang around for The Last Supper.
Old-time fiddler Joe Shelton is immortalized in paint in a church in West Jefferson as an attendee at Jesus’ last meal. The fresco, painted on the wall of Holy Trinity Church in Glendale Springs in 1980, used Shelton as the model for the apostle James. Shelton grew up in Statesville with the artist, Ben Long, who was a combat artist in the Marines.
“He was doing the Last Supper fresco, and I had long hair and a beard, so I was included,” Shelton says of his moment of glory on high.
But before Shelton got high, holy and lonesome, he pursued a sandier, more down-to-earth musical exercise. Even though his surroundings growing up in Statesville were adjacent to purveyors of old-time, Shelton preferred the sounds of what was being called “beach music” in the Carolinas. It was performed by mostly Black artists, and it was turning up on the jukeboxes along the strand around Myrtle Beach and Ocean Drive.
Music by The Drifters, The Platters, The Tams and a young General who led an army of shaggers in an ode to female pulchritude called “39-21-40 Shape” were shaking things up on the sand, issuing in a new era of music.
“That was me,” Shelton says. “I was heavy into that for a long time, and still am. I still love that music. I worked at the beach a couple of summers when I was in high school. So I was definitely all about the music and shagging.”
But these days you won’t hear Shelton channeling General Johnson’s shapely ode, laughing it off with The Tams or hanging out with The Drifters under the boardwalk. Shelton’s musical tastes took a right turn just before he moved to Greensboro in the ‘70s, steering him from the sand into a folkier direction. The acoustic sounds of Neil Young and Crosby Stills and Nash got his attention. He was interested in having an instrument and ended up buying a new Yamaha guitar right before moving to Greensboro.
Shelton was a corporate guy at the time, working for Dunn and Bradstreet and listening to lot of music. And although he loved the music he heard on the strand’s jukeboxes, he wanted something simpler to produce by himself.
“It was an easy sort of transition,” he says. “I just wanted to strum my guitar, take a toke and have a good time.”
The corporate world lost its appeal for Shelton when he and his wife got to Greensboro in ‘73.
“We found Tate Street immediately, and Keith Roscoe,” he said.
Roscoe’s Guitars, a shop on Tate Street, was a hangout for local musicians. Shelton’s then-wife, Katherine Dale, went to work for Roscoe doing book-work. Shelton quickly got to know multi-instrumentalist Scott Manring and luthier/musician David Sheppard as well as other local players.
“I had inadvertently plunked down in the middle of that music scene. Then I ran into some people playing old-time, went up to Fiddlers Grove, which I should have been going to while I was in high school in Statesville. But I wasn’t. Went up there and ran into old-time music. I had a guitar, bought a fiddle, bought a banjo, had a little flirtation with bluegrass banjo, then I ran into old-time, and that turned my head. And that was it for me.”
Shelton quickly showed an affinity for repairing old-time instruments, as well as playing them.
“About the time I got interested and ran into old-time music, before I was in the business, I just started buying some instruments. I had a banjo and mountain dulcimers which I still play a fair amount, and mandolins. I would buy used, cheap instruments, and work on them myself. They would need something eventually, and I was fairly handy at figuring it out.”
That hastened his exit from corporate world, and in 1983, he went to work for David Sheppard at his store on Spring Garden Street, repairing instruments and teaching, remaining there until Sheppard closed the store in 2003.
Shelton also started playing gigs with Sheppard and Manring, who also worked at Sheppard’s giving lessons.
“They were in operation as the BR Boys, but sometimes they wanted or needed another person. Sometimes David wasn’t available, and I’d go do a gig with Scott, would just bring the fiddle and he’d bring the banjo. Then the three of us did a fair number of things. I’d get the nod when the needed a little more of a band sound, for a backyard thing or a wedding reception.”
The expanded aggregation never had an official name, existing as kind of a BR extension, the BR Boys plus one. “(The) way that worked was if Scott or David got the job we were the BR Boys,” Shelton says. “I was just along for the ride. If it was a gig that I got, which there were a number of those, we didn’t really have a name.”
Around 1993, Manring was looking for a regular in-town, old-time, low-key venue and got The Blind Tiger to host a monthly throwdown. For the next 15 years, the first Sunday of every month at the Tiger featured a motley group that sprang from the loins of the BR Boys. The Hometown Boys initially combined the Swamp Cats: Manring, Ben Moore, Doc Bush and Gary Silverstein with Shelton and Sheppard. The free event turned into a family affair, with kids scampering underfoot while mommy and daddy clogged and ate the free pizza proved by the Tiger.
Shelton often doubled on dulcimer at the Sunday gatherings, a skill honed by repairing the instruments at Sheppard’s shop and at a summer workshops in the North Carolina mountains run by renowned dulcimer matron Lois Hornbostel, first at Appalachian State and then at Western Carolina in Cullowhee starting around 1987.
“I was the repair guy, Dulcimer Doctor,” Shelton says, of the aptly named Dulcimerville. “With 250 students, it (was) an endless supply of little repairs. I took some dulcimers from the shop and did that. It was just under 20 years that I did those two workshops one week every summer. Lots of people, lots of music, great times.”
Shelton is tentatively testing the waters with a quartet, with Bass Violin Shop owner Bob Beerman on lap dulcimer and his wife, Teresa Rasco, on accordion, and Shelton’s wife, Susanne Baker, on steel string guitar.
“It’s a casual thing. We don’t have a moniker yet,” Shelton says, although they did dub themselves the Delwoods, after the street they live on, for one gig. The group had done a few gigs before the pandemic made them keep their heads down, and still get together, carefully, to practice. Shelton and Susanne play an old-time set in the lobby of Wesley Long at Christmas, as well as at High Point Museum at Christmas, a gig Shelton has had for 25 years, most recently accompanied by Susanne.
And as for repairs, the brick-and mortar-space housing his talents is his living space. “It’s word of mouth, in my house. I do a lot of violin work as well as guitar, just general stuff. It’s for lack of anything else to do,” he says, laughing. “I don’t know how to do anything else.”
