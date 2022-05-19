Join Greensboro's Downtown Greenway community picnic

GREENSBORO — Bring family and friends and join the first Downtown Greenway Community Picnic from 5 to 7 p.m. June 5.

It will be held at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bragg Street, or 497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, along the four-mile recreational path around center city.

Activate Entertainment will perform.

The picnic will be presented by the Dawn S. Chaney Foundation.

Bring a picnic or purchase a box dinner from Chez Genese or The Historic Magnolia House.

Box dinners are $25 per person. Or bring your own picnic for $10 per person.

Bring your own beverages. Water and cups will be provided.

No charge for children age 10 and under.

Go to downtowngreenway.org/events for picnic menu options and to purchase tickets by May 27.

The rain date is 5 to 7 p.m. June 12. Tickets will be refunded if a participant cannot attend date if rescheduled because of rain.

Questions? Contact Laura Lorenz at llaurenz@actiongreensboro.org.