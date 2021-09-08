Join N.C. Dance Festival's 'wave of movement'

GREENSBORO — The NC Dance Festival will kick off its fall 2021 season on Sept. 18 with a live, outdoor event in which dancers will pass a “wave of movement” from one end of the state to the other.
The free local event will be held from 1:20 to 2:30 p.m. in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. In addition to Greensboro, there will be coordinated efforts in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.
“This project provides an opportunity to bring dancers and dance students together safely, invite community participants into the experience, and create a moment to feel connected to others after a time of isolation and separation,” Anne Morris, festival director, said in a news release.
In each city, the public is invited to watch and participate, to feel themselves part of a larger movement.
People of all ages and abilities are invited to join in the guided movement and be part of the NC Dance Festival’s 30th anniversary season.
No prior rehearsal or preparation is needed to participate; all necessary information will be provided upon arrival.
To join the Greensboro Wave, gather around 1:30 on the Great Lawn in LeBauer Park. The Wave will pass through Greensboro starting at 2 p.m.
Face masks are recommended to keep the community healthy.
The event will also be live-streamed, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on the NC Dance Festival Facebook page and website at www.danceproject.org/ncdf.
Following the Movement Wave in Greensboro, the National Dance Day Celebration, presented by Downtown Greensboro Parks, Inc, will continue in LeBauer Park throughout the afternoon and evening.
The NC Dance Festival will continue its celebration of its 30th Anniversary Season through October, with a performance in Greensboro on Oct. 2, and other projects and events. They include:
● September-October: Exhibit in the CVA Gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davit St., of "30 Portraits for 30 years." The series of portraits by photographer Zoe Litaker features 30 of the many dancers and choreographers who have been instrumental in establishing, defining and evolving the festival over the years.
● Virtual Dance Discovery Club gatherings: Delve into dance with a small group of participants who watch dance together and engage in an informal discussion afterwards. No previous dance experience is necessary, just a sense of curiosity and an interest in learning more about watching dance. Held quarterly.
● The NC Dance Festival’s podcast, “In Process,” will return for a second season, focusing on the question, “What does the NC dance community need to THRIVE?” Join the conversation with artists, educators, community builders and funders.