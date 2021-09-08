Join N.C. Dance Festival's 'wave of movement'

GREENSBORO — The NC Dance Festival will kick off its fall 2021 season on Sept. 18 with a live, outdoor event in which dancers will pass a “wave of movement” from one end of the state to the other.

The free local event will be held from 1:20 to 2:30 p.m. in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. In addition to Greensboro, there will be coordinated efforts in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.

“This project provides an opportunity to bring dancers and dance students together safely, invite community participants into the experience, and create a moment to feel connected to others after a time of isolation and separation,” Anne Morris, festival director, said in a news release.

In each city, the public is invited to watch and participate, to feel themselves part of a larger movement.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to join in the guided movement and be part of the NC Dance Festival’s 30th anniversary season.

No prior rehearsal or preparation is needed to participate; all necessary information will be provided upon arrival.

To join the Greensboro Wave, gather around 1:30 on the Great Lawn in LeBauer Park. The Wave will pass through Greensboro starting at 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}