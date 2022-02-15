Julian Price House, McAlister-Leftwich House partner on wedding packages

GREENSBORO — Five years have passed since the Julian Price House gained national fame when the television show "Hoarders" aired an episode filmed at the historic mansion.
More than 1.2 million households watched the drama unfold as crews emptied the house of clutter accumulated by its former owner, Sandra Cowart, before she had lost the house to foreclosure.
The couple who bought the mansion have since rejuvenated the property and turned nearly half of it into a bed and breakfast.
Now owners Michael and Eric Fuko-Rizzo have partnered with owners of another historic Fisher Park property, the McAlister-Leftwich House, to offer wedding packages.
It's a marriage made in Fisher Park.
The McAlister-Leftwich House — which is two historic homes that are now connected — will continue as a boutique event venue, accommodating weddings and receptions for up to 150 people, Kaitlin Holland said. She owns the venue with her husband, Clay Holland, and mother, Cheryl Briley.
A little more than half a mile away, the Julian Price House will offer overnight accommodations and space for smaller rehearsal dinners and farewell brunches. That keeps it within the rules for its special-use permit for the bed and breakfast, the Fuko-Rizzos said.
A trolley can transport guests between the two.
"We feel all three of the houses work so well together, and you get that historic experience," Holland said.
It also will help owners of both properties cope with the financial losses each sustained in 2020 and early 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled large gatherings and events worldwide.
Business has picked up since then, they said.
They also want to promote Fisher Park and downtown.
"By providing this immersive experience, it’s going to bring more attention to our city," Eric Fuko-Rizzo said.
Owners of each property will hold an open house on Saturday for interested prospective brides and grooms. Reservations are required.
Customers still can book an event separately at the McAlister-Leftwich House, or a suite separately at the Julian Price House. Prices for the latter start at $175 per weeknight for a room.
Both historic properties have long histories. The Julian Price House and Leftwich House are both on the National Register of Historic Places; the McAlister House is on the state list.
The McAlister-Leftwich House is actually two connected houses totaling 12,000 square feet on the edge of Fisher Park and downtown.
The Gant-McAlister house was built in 1915 for the Gant family, then sold to the McAlisters, according to its website.
It was given to First Presbyterian Church. When it no longer suited church needs, it was moved to 507 N. Church St. by Anne Carlson, who owned Carlson Antiques.
The Dixon-Leftwich-Murphy House was built in 1875, one of three notable Gothic Revival-inspired designs in the city.
In recent years, the house has served as apartments, Carlson's antique shop and an office space.
The Hollands and Briley bought the McAlister-Leftwich property in 2017, rezoned as an event center. They renovated it and added a black-and-white tile hallway to connect the two houses. They hosted their first wedding in fall 2018, Holland said.
The first floor accommodates events. Upper areas hold venue offices and dressing areas for wedding parties.
The Fuko-Rizzos bought the 31-room Julian Price House in 2016. It remains one of North Carolina's grandest Tudor Revival-style homes. They and their 7-year-old twin daughters live in slightly more than half of the 11,000-square-foot house.
They have turned the rest into a rejuvenated and refurnished bed and breakfast, which consists of much of the first floor and five second-floor guest suites.
Country music superstar Carrie Underwood stayed there during her 2019 tour stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Known as Hillside, the brick and half-timbered mansion was built in 1929 for Price, the president of Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co. It sits on 1.6 acres.
It later served as the manse for nearby First Presbyterian Church.
A spiral staircase leads to the second floor. On the hallway walls, Eric Fuko-Rizzo has hung a gallery of photos of the Price family and pastor families who lived there long before them.
After the Fuko-Rizzos began rejuvenation, it became the site of a designer Show House.
People from all over continued to drive by the Price house.
But when they sought a special-use permit for a bed and breakfast, the city Zoning Commission denied the request. Some neighbors had voiced concerns about parking and noise.
In late 2019, a Superior Court judge reversed that zoning commission decision.
The Fuko-Rizzos agreed to three added conditions, including locating required parking on site and prohibiting bands, DJs, amplified speaker or instruments outdoors at any time or indoors after 10 p.m.
A few months later, the pandemic hit. The Fuko-Rizzos shut down the bed and breakfast for several months.
When business returned, Julian Price House accommodations received rave reviews, they said.
"We have always been asked to have a wedding here," Michael Fuko-Rizzo said. "But we can't have receptions here."
But the McAlister-Leftwich House — with large empty spaces and high ceilings — can.
So, starting in October, at the Fuko-Rizzos' invitation, the parties began to hammer out details. The partnership marries their visions.
How much does an all-inclusive package cost?
The $12,300 package will buy Price House accommodations for three nights and the McAlister-Leftwich event venue for the day.
The $16,800 package adds in space for a rehearsal dinner and the farewell brunch the next day.
Cheryl Pratt, a member of the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association board, said she likes the plan.
"That sounds like the best arrangement for the neighborhood, that they (Julian Price House owners) provide the lodging and small things and the McAlister-Leftwich House hosts the event," Pratt said.
It could all lead to fairy-tale endings and dreams coming true.
"We survived COVID and are coming back better than ever," Kaitlin Holland said. "We all have a strong vision for what the future looks like and it definitely is positive for all of us."
