Julian Price House, McAlister-Leftwich House partner on wedding packages

A trolley can transport guests between the two.

"We feel all three of the houses work so well together, and you get that historic experience," Holland said.

It also will help owners of both properties cope with the financial losses each sustained in 2020 and early 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled large gatherings and events worldwide.

Business has picked up since then, they said.

They also want to promote Fisher Park and downtown.

"By providing this immersive experience, it’s going to bring more attention to our city," Eric Fuko-Rizzo said.

Owners of each property will hold an open house on Saturday for interested prospective brides and grooms. Reservations are required.

Customers still can book an event separately at the McAlister-Leftwich House, or a suite separately at the Julian Price House. Prices for the latter start at $175 per weeknight for a room.

Both historic properties have long histories. The Julian Price House and Leftwich House are both on the National Register of Historic Places; the McAlister House is on the state list.