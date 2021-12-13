Katt Williams to perform at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Comedy titan and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will bring his World War III Tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 9.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show will be $59, $75, $99, $125 and $250, plus applicable service charges.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Williams brings his talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.

His latest project, the comedy horror film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” follow-up to the 2016 indie hit “Meet the Blacks,” premiered June 11 and stars Williams along with Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo.