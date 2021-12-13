 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katt Williams to perform at Greensboro Coliseum
0 Comments
top story

Katt Williams to perform at Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Katt Williams

Katt Williams 

 PAUL MOBLEY, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Comedy titan and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will bring his World War III Tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 9.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show will be $59, $75, $99, $125 and $250, plus applicable service charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Williams brings his talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary.  

With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.

His latest project, the comedy horror film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” follow-up to the 2016 indie hit “Meet the Blacks,” premiered June 11 and stars Williams along with Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo.  

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

J.K. Rowling lands in hot water for sharing a transphobic tweet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert