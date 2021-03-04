Kernersville native Taylor Fleshman makes history with “lost” work by Russian composer on harp

Additionally, my parents influenced me greatly. After all they were the ones who suggested the instrument. I hardly knew what a harp was at the age of 7 except for the fact that David played the harp in the Bible. My parents did not play or read music like many other classical musicians’ parents did, but they were my biggest supporters and taught me exceptional time-management and focus habits.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: One of my biggest challenges is trying not to compare myself to other colleagues in my field. There will always be someone better than you out there, an opportunity that you were dying for but someone else obtained, or a specific path that many other people are following. That can build up a lot of pressure creating so much inner turmoil. I keep reminding myself along the way that my path can look different yet still be rewarding and successful. There is not a cookie cutter path in the music field or the arts in general.

Q: What does art do for you?